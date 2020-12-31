Sleep in Heavenly Peace of Owensboro has been working since September to help provide beds for children in the community that do not yet have one.
Volunteer and chapter President Bruce Sheldon said he hopes the organization picks up speed in the upcoming year.
SHP is a national nonprofit organization that builds and assembles beds for children without one. The organization also provides all bedding needs as well. Sheldon said the organization first began in 2012 in Twin Falls, Idaho, when founder Luke Nicholson built a bed for a young girl from his church who didn’t have one.
Over the next year, Sheldon said Nicholson realized there was a real need and began assembling a group of volunteers that has since spread into 250 chapters nationwide.
Sheldon said he and other volunteers began building beds in the Owensboro area in September. Since then, the organization has provided more than 50 beds to children in the community.
“I had a bed growing up and never dreamed anybody didn’t. I didn’t realize it was a need … We’re just trying to improve that part of their life,” he said. “This isn’t just a seasonal or holiday thing, we’re going to be doing this all the time.”
Sheldon said having a bed greatly impacts a child’s well-being. A good night’s sleep, he said, is essential to mental and physical health.
Sheldon said all the tools and supplies are purchased strictly with donated money. He said the organization has not been able to get out in the community to make people aware of its efforts due to both the novelty of the Owensboro chapter and COVID-19, which he believes has had an impact on donations.
“As we grow and the word gets out a little bit, I think the donations will pick up some. It’s been kind of hard to go out and talk to groups because of the COVID, nobody wants to meet face-to-face, so the donation part has been kind of tough so far,” he said.
As the new year approaches, Sheldon said he would like to be able to start building about 20 to 30 beds a month.
While there are no income restrictions to receive a bed, Sheldon said the child cannot already have an existing bed and must be between the ages of 3-17. Currently, the local chapter only covers area codes 42301-42303 in Owensboro.
Anyone wishing to donate or request a bed can do so by going online to shpbeds.org/chapter/ky-owensboro.
“There are no income limitations, whatsoever, we just feel like if the kid needs a bed, then it’s never the kid’s fault … if they need a bed, we try to provide it,” Sheldon said. “We’ll go into homes and see some pretty rough conditions sometimes, and we just got to remind ourselves that the kids are better off when we leave there than when we got there.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.