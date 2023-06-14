I’m all about my circadian rhythms these days, and by that I mean I am all about my sleep. I seem to think a great deal about sleep patterns, owing, in part, to having new twins in the family and their parents seem especially keen to have them sleep through the night. We can report that this is happening and there is much rejoicing.
Their 2-year old brother has quite the sleep regime, or sleep hygiene protocol as I have heard it named in articles and YouTube videos. His room has always been bat cave dark for naps and bedtime. The sound machine is tuned to jet take-off decibels, and his little sleep sack gently restricts his movement, or provides support, depending on how you want to look at it.
No blankets, no pillow. Just a boy and his mattress, a bottle and Wubbanub floating somewhere about his head.
I am already preparing for the twins to stay over, fantasizing about which one will help me bake cookies, which one will dig in the backyard with big brother. These dreams are premature, especially when big brother has yet to take a nap at my house.
Back when he was more baby than toddler, he would only nap if I rocked him, refusing to be put down even though he seemed completely rubbery and unconscious. This suited me just fine but probably not his mother. Now, I think I could build a fort under the dining room table and pad it with blankets and maybe this could be his napping venue. Or maybe we will just have to wait a few more months when he reaches that age when he drops where he stands as sleepiness overtakes him, light or no light.
The only room in my house dark enough to engender sleep is my bedroom, a tiny alcove of a space, with blackout shades that don’t really work. June mornings the sun rises around 5:30 and I begin to stir at 5:45. It is a gentle awakening, and I feel alert and ready for the day, although I resist it. My alarm is set for seven, and, I lie in the half-light and count on my fingers how much more time I might squeeze out with the sheet over my head, as if I am getting away with something.
There is no reason to resist getting up, nothing unsavory to avoid. Not work, with the stress and difficult bosses, not obligations, or at least very few. I’m learning to make doctor’s appointments right after lunch, and it so civilized and pleasant. These are the only “have-tos” for me now.
But in spring, in summer, the sun gets on its high horse as quick as it can, and I must say, when I do the same, I am surprised with how well the day unfolds, my energy and good mood.
Once, in college, a roommate and I rose early to go to the laundromat. We must have had a weekend trip coming up and needed clean clothes. The morning had barely broken when we arrived with our laundry and quarters. After a half-hour she declared I had an entirely different personality when I got up early. And by that she meant, better.
Sleep is a wonderful thing — restorative, my father would have said. But light is pretty great, too. The rising and falling and moving with the seasons, following the light outside as our alarm clock, this is worth chasing. To wake gently as the small things wake, to have the day unfold itself before we quite take it in, well. Sleep and light and sleep again, simple and sumptuous. A small mysterious sliver of wisdom, something the ancients knew without knowing they knew it. And for all the modernity that I rely on and love, I want just a little more of that.
Call it sleep hygiene, call it self care. Call it common sense. I call it my new hobby, and I’m already pretty good at it.
