I’m all about my circadian rhythms these days, and by that I mean I am all about my sleep. I seem to think a great deal about sleep patterns, owing, in part, to having new twins in the family and their parents seem especially keen to have them sleep through the night. We can report that this is happening and there is much rejoicing.

Their 2-year old brother has quite the sleep regime, or sleep hygiene protocol as I have heard it named in articles and YouTube videos. His room has always been bat cave dark for naps and bedtime. The sound machine is tuned to jet take-off decibels, and his little sleep sack gently restricts his movement, or provides support, depending on how you want to look at it.

