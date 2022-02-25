Owensboro continues to honor the late Moneta Sleet Jr., the first African American to win a Pulitzer Prize for photojournalism.
In November, a crowd gathered in Max Rhoads Park at Seventh and Walnut streets for the unveiling of a large portrait of Sleet, painted by Owensboro artist K.O. Lewis.
The painting is now available for display across the city.
It features Sleet with his camera around his neck in the foreground and images of two of his most famous photographs in the background.
He was a photographer for Ebony and Jet magazines from 1955 until his death from cancer in 1996 at age 70.
Sleet’s photographs, which have been displayed in museums across the country, chronicled the civil-rights movement, beginning in the 1950s.
He won his Pulitzer in 1969 for his photograph of Coretta Scott King and her daughter, Bernice, at the funeral of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Lewis’ painting of Sleet is on display at the H.L. Neblett Community Center, 801 W. Fifth St., through Monday.
Beginning Tuesday, the artwork will be available to community organizations and schools on a rotating basis, according to Ellie Johnson, a member of the committee for the “Through Sleet’s Eyes Festival” that’s scheduled for 2023.
Those interested in displaying the painting can contract Johnson at ellie.johnson@stu.owensboro.kyschools.us.
A one-page biography of Sleet along with an artist’s statement from Lewis detailing his process and vision for the painting will accompany the painting.
A grade-level lesson plan on Sleet has also been developed.
On Feb. 1, 2023, the painting will move to the lobby of the RiverPark Center to be a centerpiece of the festival.
Twenty-two years ago, the city dedicated an historical marker in Max Rhoads Park on the corner of Seventh and Walnut streets to honor Sleet.
Few remembered that when Sleet was a boy, the property was Walnut Street Elementary School — a white school that denied Sleet and other African Americans admittance.
But the times have changed.
Sleet is now in the Owensboro High School Hall of Fame, the Owensboro Hall of Fame and the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights’ Hall of Fame.
In 2000, when the historical marker was unveiled, Sleet’s widow, Juanita Sleet, told the crowd, “As you may know, I’m overwhelmed. Sleet loved growing up in this town. He talked about playing tennis all day long.”
Later, she said, “We were married 46 years, had three children and three grandchildren. Owensboro will stay in my memory forever. Sleet would be so proud. He should be living to see it himself.”
U.S. District Judge Gregory Sleet of Delaware said his father could travel the world taking pictures but still find time to give his children the guidance that “continues to lead us today.”
As he stood by the marker that day, Judge Sleet said, “It’s important to let our children know our history.”
And that’s what the latest project is all about.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.