Drew Hardesty, president of Wonder Boy Media and a graduate of Leadership Owensboro class of 2021, shared his excitement for the class’ upcoming project of celebrating the life of native Moneta Sleet Jr. during his presentation Wednesday at the Owensboro Rotary Club’s meeting.

The class will present the “Through Sleet’s Eyes” festival from Feb. 24-25 at the RiverPark Center, which will include an exhibit of Sleet’s most-famous images, a documentary and a one-man-show titled “Power of the Lens” presented by the RiverPark Center’s Arts Teach Kids (ATK) program.

