The city-county 911 oversight board approved the dispatch center’s proposed budget Wednesday, a budget that contains few frills beyond some additional dollars for training and funds to replace obsolete equipment in the backup dispatch center.
The 2021-22 budget now goes to the city and county, which jointly fund the dispatch center.
Overall, the dispatch center’s proposed $3.073 million budget is asking for $93,469 more than in the current budget, with most of that money going to a new recorder, maintenance, training and expenses that increase every year, such as cost of living salary increases.
Paul Nave, the 911 center director, said the biggest new expense is for a $46,783 recorder system for the backup dispatch center at the Daviess County Courthouse. The center is also seeking a $123,468 state grant for a new recorder at the main dispatch center at the Owensboro Police Department.
The state 911 grant is can only be used to replace the recorder at the main dispatch center, Nave said. The new recorder will record 911 calls and texts, and will record information such as map coordinates of the call. The recorder will also be able to generate maps showing the exact location of the call, Nave said.
“I’m optimistically hopeful we will get the grant,” Nave told board members.
If not, Nave will request a budget amendment to purchase a record for OPD, he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in dispatchers not being able to receive anticipated training on the new computer-aided dispatch system that will be installed this year. The center had budgeted $27,000 in overtime for training but didn’t spend the money.
So, the agency will give the funds back to the city and county, and request the same amount for the new budget, which begins in July.
The center is also requesting increased training dollars to familiarize dispatchers with new dispatch software, which streamlines the dispatchers’ process of gathering 911 call information, making the process more efficient, Nave said.
City and county officials have already seen the budget, Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain and OPD Chief Art Ealum said. The city and county split the cost of dispatch center operations based on the volume of 911 calls each receive.
