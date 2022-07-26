The Kentucky Small Business Development Center in Owensboro had a busy year in 2021.
And Jamie Johnson, the center’s director, expects 2022 to be even better.
“This year is going very well,” she said. “There are a lot of people in the area wanting to start or expand businesses.”
Her office helped more than 170 businesses create 407 jobs in the Daviess and 10 other area counties.
They added $2.7 million to the local economy last year.
Of that, 19 were new businesses and the rest were expansions.
Johnson said the Small Business Administration considers anything with fewer than 500 jobs a small business.
So, her office can help almost anyone in the area who wants to start or expand a business.
The Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. lists only four companies in Daviess County with more than 500 employees.
Last year, the local office helped graphic artists, restaurants, doctors and retail stores among others.
“When starting a new business, there are different licenses, forms and tax ID numbers that need to be obtained,” Johnson said. “I help guide those starting a new business down the right path.”
The office also helps established companies develop business plans, financial projections, marketing strategies, Search Engine Optimization strategies and other things.
“Our office and no-cost services are available for anyone who needs them,” Johnson said.
A news release from the state said, “New restaurants have been opening at a growing rate in Owensboro since the start of the pandemic, and existing restaurants have been expanding.”
There are 14 SBDC offices across Kentucky.
The Owensboro office is in the Commerce Center, 200 E. Third St.
Murray State University opened the office in 1982, but closed it on Sept. 30, 2019.
The state took it over, but the office was only open part-time until Johnson was hired in the fall of 2020.
People can call either 270-574-9990 for appointments.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
