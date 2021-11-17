Owensboro’s Kentucky Small Business Development Center and Jamie Johnson, the center’s business coach, had a big fiscal year in 2020-2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic.
There are 14 SBDC offices across Kentucky with 24 business coaches, and Johnson finished first among the state’s coaches in business starts, third in most approved funding projects and in the top 10 in clients serviced, capital funding and client hours.
The fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
Johnson said the office, which serves the seven-county Green River Area Development District from the Commerce Center, 200 E. Third St., saw 18 new businesses created in that 12-month period.
Those business had $2.7 million in approved funding, she said.
Most of the new businesses are in Daviess County, Johnson said.
Murray State University opened the office in 1982, but closed it on Sept. 30, 2019.
The state took it over, but the office was only open part-time until Johnson was hired last fall.
“It was surprising to me how many people quit their jobs during COVID and decided to open their own businesses,” Johnson said. “It was a good year. Things are doing good in Owensboro and Daviess County.
“Things are still going well. We’ve had four new businesses since Oct. 1. We’re excited. We have a full plate, but I’m looking forward to helping more people this year. It’s a free service.”
The office helps local entrepreneurs develop business plans and prepare for securing funding.
“It’s best to call first to make an appointment,” Johnson said.
The center provides coaching for existing businesses as well as new businesses.
People can call either 270-574-9990 or 270-709-2338, Johnson said.
Johnson ranked sixth of 24 coaches in clients served and ninth in both capital funding and client hours.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
