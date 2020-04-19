When Jennifer Coomes Higdon and her mother, Deborah Coomes, closed their Preservation Station and Event Center in West Louisville last month, they thought it was for two weeks and they would have reopened by now.
But the coronavirus pandemic is dragging on and the 40,000-square-foot building that is home to 40 small businesses selling antique, vintage, shabby chic and boutique items is still closed by the state’s emergency declaration that shuttered non-essential businesses.
“If they said we could reopen by the end of April, then, yea,” Higdon said. “But if this keeps dragging on into summer, oh my!”
Higdon said she belongs to a Facebook group with 55,000 small business owners in it.
There’s a lot of fear, she said, that many small businesses will not survive.
“It breaks my heart to read about people who are losing their dreams and their life savings,” Higdon said.
She said Preservation Station isn’t in danger of closing.
But Higdon said it’s losing money like all the rest.
“I did what I thought was right,” she said. “I didn’t charge any of my vendors rent for April. So we have no income at all coming in — no rental income, no sales — but bills, bills, bills.”
“I think it’s really dicey for all small businesses right now,” Amanda Ballantyne, executive director of the Main Street Alliance, a small business advocacy group, told USA Today recently. “For many with fewer than 25 employees, it’s really like days, not weeks” before their cash reserves are depleted.
The National Federation of Independent Business says about half of small employers can survive no more than two months in the current environment.
Congress has approved a $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program that provides businesses with fewer than 500 employees loans of up to $10 million for operating expenses.
If the businesses keep their employees or rehire those who have been laid off and 75% of the money is used for payroll, eight weeks of their loan payments are forgiven. But anything above that must be repaid. On Thursday, the Small Business Administration said those funds had run out.
Higdon said, “As far as I’m concerned, the PPP is not a good plan for many small businesses with part-time workers.”
The CARES Act includes a $600-a-week bonus — on top of regular benefits — until July 31 for those registered as unemployed.
“I have 20 part-time people I care about,” Higdon said.
She said if she kept them employed and she got a PPP loan, “the loan would cover about one month of expenses for me.”
But her workers will make three times their normal income by being on unemployment, Higdon said.
However, she said the Preservation Station restaurant closed March 16 and the rest of the building closed on March 20.
“And my workers still haven’t seen their first unemployment check,” Higdon said.
She said, “Small business owners look like the bad guys if they try to keep people on payroll while closed. How are you going to tell an employee I’m going to keep paying you your wage, but you can make three times as much on unemployment?”
Higdon said, “I applied for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. But no one has heard back anything.”
The New York Times reported that “the loan program is drowning in requests. Many applicants have waited weeks for approval, with little to no information about where they stand, and others are being told they’ll get a fraction of what they expected.”
The uncertainty is hard for small business owners to deal with, Higdon said.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said. “I’ve never had this much time off in my life. I want to get back to work.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
