While modern cemeteries are often large expanses maintained by a fleet of landscapers, in the not too distant past, small family cemeteries located on private property were a common sight to behold.

These small family cemeteries can still be found throughout Daviess County, and even with the neighborhoods of Owensboro.

Located near the corner of Lewis Lane and Griffith Avenue in Owensboro, one of these small family cemeteries sits amongst the urban development that surrounds it.

Known as Bosley Family Cemetery, the cemetery was once a part of the Nicholas Bosley Farm. These days the cemetery is quite literally in Bettye Cain’s backyard.

Cain said Tuesday that she has lived at the property for about eight years.

“We didn’t know the cemetery came with it,” she said while watering her flowers Monday. “We were just interested in the house.”

When she found out the deed also included the Bosley Family Cemetery, Cain said it did not change her mind about the house.

“They are not going to bother you, nobody is coming back to life in there,” Cain said with a laugh.

While the land is technically private property, Cain said they do not have to do anything to maintain the cemetery. The city does all the mowing and maintenance.

Cain said that she does see visitors at the cemetery from time to time, which is separated from her own backyard by a brick wall and a gate.

“We have a locked gate, and they don’t come over into our yard so we don’t care if they look in the cemetery; it is fine with us,” she said.

With stones deteriorated, some lying on the ground knocked from their original position, Cain said she would like to see a descendant of the family make some efforts to do some repair work.

Local historian Adam Paris said he gained an interest in locating and documenting the small family cemeteries that dot the Daviess County landscape after he began researching his own family tree.

Paris said he has about 150 of the small cemeteries mapped out from all over Daviess County.

While he enjoys having some boots on the ground experiences at the different cemeteries, Paris said they are oftentimes located on private property.

“There are a lot of them out there that are back on people’s farms or behind their yards, so I kind of understand why some people don’t want them talked about or mentioned, because you might have an influx of people coming on your property throughout the day,” he said.

Paris said he always attempts to contact the property owner to ask permission to come out to the cemetery on their land.

“If I don’t get a response, I just take that as a no,” he said. “Most of the times when I do reach out I don’t usually have too much of a problem getting permission.”

Paris said that for those looking to locate a small or obscure cemetery in Owensboro or Daviess County can find resources in the Kentucky Room at the Daviess County Public Library.

“I feel like the last big group effort to document these was during the 1970s, so they actually have some books and information down there from when people were going out and looking for these cemeteries, and writing down who was there and how many stones they found and what kind of condition they are in,” Paris said.

Another good resource for researchers is the website www.findagrave.com, Paris said. The website utilizes local historians to photograph and document old cemeteries and upload the information to create a worldwide database of cemetery records.

“I would say there are a lot of them that are on there, there are a few that aren’t” he said. “That is probably the best resource outside of the library that I would suggest for people.”

Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly said he is aware of the many small family cemeteries that dot the community landscape, but the county does not have a formal role in maintaining any of those.

“I can tell you that on occasion we have had requests from some of these cemeteries to help mow, and back before the pandemic we were able to lend them some inmates to do some mowing,” he said.

Mattingly said the county does own the historic Greenwood Cemetery, located at 1821 Leitchfield Road. Founded in 1906, the cemetery served as Owensboro’s Black cemetery, with burials continuing until 1976. Eventually the cemetery fell into disrepair before it was purchased by the county.

Mattingly said many volunteers also helped restore the cemetery, which is still mows the grass and provides some maintenance assistance to the cemetery.