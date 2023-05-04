In 2020, during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic, Travis Owsley started Beverly’s Hearty Slice in honor of his mother, Beverly Slaughter, who died in 2018.
Back then, it was mostly free pizza, bottled water and hygiene products given away every other Friday night at Kendall-Perkins Park.
But the program keeps growing and adding more things for people in need.
Friday night, Owsley said, representatives of Excess Wireless, a company that provides free government-funded smartphones with no monthly charges to low-income families, will be at Kendall-Perkins Park to distribute 100 free phones to low-income families.
Owsley said representatives of the company will gather the information they need from those seeking assistance and set them up with the new phones.
And, he said, Beverly’s Hearty Slice will be giving away 60 $20 Walmart gift cards Friday night to help people buy groceries.
This is the second time for the Walmart gift cards.
In January, the organization gave away 100 $50 vouchers for Owensboro Municipal Utilities to help people with heating bills.
Owsley said three women showed up at 3 p.m. for the 5:30 p.m. event to make sure they were able to get a voucher.
That showed the need was there, he said.
So, in February, the organization gave away 100 $25 Walmart gift cards to help people buy groceries.
“We got a donation of $1,000 from First Christian Church,” Owsley said Tuesday. “We thought this would be a good way to use it — to help people buy groceries.”
The program began in Kendall-Perkins Park.
But last year, it expanded to include the Dugan Best Center Recreation Center in western Owensboro and the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club’s former C. Martel Wightman Unit at Rolling Heights.
But the free phones and gift cards will only be available from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Kendall-Perkins Park.
Owsley said Scooters Coffee, which recently opened an Owensboro location, is sponsoring the free pizza this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.