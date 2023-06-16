The sounds of fiddle, guitar and vocal harmonies filled the dining and recreation room on the ninth floor of the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Thursday afternoon.
Local musicians Randy Lanham and Wayne Morris played tunes ranging from bluegrass classics like Bill Monroe’s “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” Bobby McFerrin’s Grammy Award-staple “Don’t Worry Be Happy” and the Michael Jackson hit “Man in the Mirror.”
And as a small crowd of patients and staff sang along and made song requests, Lanham and Morris were all smiles as it was for a good cause — the second annual “ROMP Around Town” program.
The initiative, which debuted last year as a Volunteer Owensboro outreach program in partnership with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, was created to help serve those “that can’t get out and don’t get a lot of visitors” by bringing live entertainment to them.
Lanham and Morris, co-founders of Volunteer Owensboro, said the idea was a return to their roots when they started the organization 15 years ago and their own experiences playing at the annual ROMP festival.
“I’ve been playing at ROMP since it started 20 years (ago) through the educational programming at (the Hall of Fame), and Wayne has been playing on-and-off with me through that,” said Lanham, education director for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. “Wayne and I actually started Volunteer Owensboro … from volunteering through our music at (different facilities).
It was last year when Lanham said the idea for “ROMP Around Town” began to “hit” him.
“(I was) like: ‘You know, ROMP has gotten so huge. It’s such a huge festival … at the peak of 26,000 people,’ ” he said. “There’s so much buzz, there’s so much excitement around ROMP, especially the week of.
“We thought: ‘How fun would it be if we brought some music … and a part of ROMP into
(these) facilities?’ ”
Besides Lamham and Morris, other groups slated to perform throughout the initiative include The Malone Family, The Bluegrass Brothers, Lucy Jagoe Chaney and Emmie Kate Williams, Max Knoop and Jude Evans, Michael and Allison Hoover, Daviess County Line, The Fletcher Family, The Kevan Bowlds Band and the Bluegrass Music Academy Outreach Band.
“We’re always looking … to provide opportunities for people to volunteer … whether it be music or whatever,” Morris said. “This just seemed like something perfect (to do) … and (be able) to share their gift ….”
All groups will be performing free of charge, while partnering entities include Wendell Foster, Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center, Park Regency, Owensboro Health, Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation, Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest, One Park Place and the Carmel Home.
This year, the nonprofit organization Faithful Friends Kentucky — which looks to enrich and elevate “the lives of those who live and work in long-term care communities by faithfully extending Christian compassion, charity and friendship” — has jumped on board as a partner after being approached by Lanham.
“We were very excited to be asked, because every week when I’m in (different facilities) and when we sing with residents — music is just their favorite (thing),” said Marla Carter, director of programming for Faithful Friends. “I know it’s going to be really exciting for the residents. It’s going to be a real blessing to them.”
Carter pointed out that music, in general, is very important to residents in nursing homes and similar facilities.
“They love music because it’s often so tied to memories and pastimes in their lives that are happy,” she said, “and it draws those memories for them.”
Carter finds the program to be a perfect opportunity for those who may not be able to attend live music events, like ROMP, on a regular basis.
“A lot of them would love to go to something like ROMP, but just can’t. (Residents) … rarely leave the building; if they leave, it’s for a doctor’s appointment usually,” she said. “I think it’s great that Randy is coordinating this, that the bands that are willing to come and perform and donate their time.”
Carter also believes the initiative creates “a connection to the rest of the community,” especially during ROMP week.
“(The residents) can still feel included,” she said.
But it seems the experience is just as meaningful for those performing.
“There’s a lot of times that we have left and almost felt guilty because we’re like: ‘Man, we probably got more out of that than they did,’ ” Morris said.
“We’re performing with them,” Lanham said Thursday. “It feels like a jam session; it’s not a show. We’re all just sitting around, singing together — and it’s beautiful.
“... We’re blessed to be able to do it.”
This year’s program will run throughout the week of the annual ROMP Festival, which will celebrate its 20-year anniversary from June 21-24 at Yellow Creek Park.
The last day for “ROMP Around Town” will be June 25.
For more information, visit facebook.com/volunteerowensboro.
