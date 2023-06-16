ROMP AROUND TOWN

Randy Lanham, left, and Wayne Morris perform for patients and staff Thursday on the ninth floor of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital as part of the second annual “ROMP Around Town.”

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The sounds of fiddle, guitar and vocal harmonies filled the dining and recreation room on the ninth floor of the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Local musicians Randy Lanham and Wayne Morris played tunes ranging from bluegrass classics like Bill Monroe’s “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” Bobby McFerrin’s Grammy Award-staple “Don’t Worry Be Happy” and the Michael Jackson hit “Man in the Mirror.”

