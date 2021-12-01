Tuesday was Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain’s last day in office. When the time came to say goodbye Tuesday evening, the sunset, seen from the window of the fiscal courtroom in the Daviess County Courthouse, had turned the sky a brilliant shade of red.
“Isn’t this a wonderful day for a cowboy to ride off into the sunset?” county Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said.
Cain, clad in the cowboy hat and boots he’s worn during his nearly 23 years as sheriff, was surrounded by family and a room full of well-wishers Tuesday afternoon as he passed the torch to incoming Sheriff Barry Smith.
Smith, chief deputy for several years, was sworn in by Mattingly at Tuesday’s courthouse ceremony. He officially became sheriff one minute past midnight Wednesday.
Smith, who has been with the sheriff’s office since 1995, will finish out Cain’s term and run for the office next year. Smith has one Republican challenger in the May primary, Brad Youngman, a former sheriff’s deputy who is now lead officer for the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department.
Mattingly told the audience that he has worked closely with Smith on the sheriff’s department’s annual budget.
“I could think of no one better suited and better qualified to be the next Daviess County sheriff than Barry Smith,” Mattingly said.
Smith, in a emotional moment, mentioned his father, who knew Smith’s goal was to one day be sheriff.
“I know he’s with me in spirit,” Smith said. “He’s gone ... but he’s not gone from my life.”
Smith said while the sheriff’s office would change, “the one thing that is going to remain the same is the high standard we are known for.
“I knew I wanted to spend my professional career protecting this community,” Smith said. “I have taken every opportunity to prepare myself to lead this office with the integrity it deserves.”
After the ceremony, Smith said a challenge going forward is to get newly-hired deputies trained and ready for service. Although the department has several applicants in the hiring process, there won’t be any openings for new hires to attend the state police academy until April.
But, Smith said he felt confident in the office, and used part of his remarks to the audience to thank the deputies for their service.
Smith said Cain’s retirement is bittersweet.
“I’ve worked with him for the last 23 years,” Smith said. “I have big boots to fill.”
After the ceremony, Cain said he plans to spend his first day of retirement horseback riding with his family.
“I don’t think it’s all really set in just yet,” Cain said of retirement.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
