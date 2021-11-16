Former Owensboro city commissioner Pam Smith-Wright, who left city government after an unsuccessful run for mayor in 2020, has filed to run for a new term on the Owensboro City Commission.
Smith-Wright was first elected a city commissioner in 2010 and was reelected four times before deciding to run for mayor in 2020.
Since leaving the city commission, Smith-Wright has remained active in city and state government and has been a member of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Advisory Board, and has served as chairwoman of the Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization Committee.
Smith-Wright, who filed her papers to run for office Friday, is the first candidate to file for next year's Owensboro City Commission race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.