Pam Smith-Wright, former Owensboro City Commissioner, has been named to the Kentucky Community & Technical College Foundation's board of trustees.
Also joining the board on Thursday will be Stephanie Bell, vice president of government affairs for Windstream, and Chris Perry, president and chief executive officer of the Kentucky Association of Electric Cooperatives.
A news release says, "Trustees are selected based on leadership, public service and a cross-section of characteristics that represent the mission and interests of KCTCS and the fiduciary and governance interests of the KCTCS Foundation."
It adds, "Trustees are nominated and elected by current members of the KCTCS Foundation Board of Trustees and undergo a comprehensive on-boarding process once they are elected. Trustees are elected to a three-year term."
The foundation was established in 1999 to advance the vision, mission, goals and objectives of KCTCS.
