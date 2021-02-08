Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Pam Smith-Wright of Owensboro to the Kentucky Transportation Center Advisory Board for a term ending on Aug. 10, 2022.
Smith-Wright served five terms as an Owensboro city commissioner.
She ran an unsuccessful race for mayor last year.
“I’m excited,” Smith-Wright said of the appointment. “It keeps me in the loop.”
She said J.D. Chaney, executive director of the Kentucky League of Cities, called to see if she would be interested in being nominated for the board.
She told him she was.
The nine-member board assists the Transportation Cabinet with policy formation and provides direction.
Members, appointed by the governor, include the Secretary of the Transportation Cabinet, the state highway engineer, the dean of the College of Engineering, one member each from a list submitted by the Kentucky Association of Counties, the Kentucky County Judge/Executives Association and the Kentucky League of Cities and three members at large.
The board meets twice a year — in the spring and again in the fall.
Board meetings primarily concern policy matters relating to the Center’s technical assistance, research programs and financial plans, according to its website.
Smith-Wright was the first woman to serve as mayor pro-tem of the city in 2011.
She is president of Tastefully Yours Catering and a cosmetologist at Pam’s Beauty Shack.
