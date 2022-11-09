Pam Smith-Wright, who left the Owensboro City Commission in 2020 to run for mayor, was reelected to the commission Tuesday night.

Voters elected Smith-Wright and incumbent commissioners Mark Castlen, Larry Maglinger and Bob Glenn to serve a two-year term at City Hall.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com

@JamesMayse

