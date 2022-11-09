Pam Smith-Wright, who left the Owensboro City Commission in 2020 to run for mayor, was reelected to the commission Tuesday night.
Voters elected Smith-Wright and incumbent commissioners Mark Castlen, Larry Maglinger and Bob Glenn to serve a two-year term at City Hall.
“I’m excited,” Smith-Wright said. “I tell you, since my husband died, I think tonight was the first time I’ve had a real smile since he passed.
“I’m excited to be coming back to the city of Owensboro and continue the growth of this community in any way I can help.”
Smith-Wright’s return resulted in the defeat of incumbent Jeff Sanford. Smith-Wright received 6,754 votes, while Sanford received 6,324.
Sanford, who has served on the commission for 10 years, said it was time “to get some new people in there, or at least one new person.”
“I took on some controversial things — the YMCA and the senior center,” Sanford said, referring to the proposal to expand the Family YMCA facility to make space for a new senior center. “If you don’t take a chance and do things, you’ll never grow.”
Castlen received 7,272 votes, the most of anyone in the field, making him mayor pro tem.
“I was humbled when I saw that,” Castlen said. “It kind of makes me feel I have been heading in the right direction.”
Castlen said he has worked to be involved in community affairs and with organizations.
“I feel they appreciate the way I have listened” and participated in “issues they feel have been ignored,” he said.
More from this section
Maglinger received 6,969 votes, and Glenn received 6,812 votes.
“It’s really an honor to get elected for a third term,” Maglinger said. “It’s a real privilege, and I want to continue to do what we’ve done, to continue progress and bring good jobs here.”
Glenn said priorities in the new term include working to reduce juvenile gun crime, downtown development, economic development and finding a solution to the senior center issue. The city also needs to make sure the police department has the resources it needs and determine the future of the Owensboro Sportscenter, he said.
Smith-Wright, who is on the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County board, said the senior center is a priority.
“I’m looking forward to working with all the commissioners and everyone that has anything to do with it,” she said. Commissioners need to find “what we can do to make it better for the seniors in our community.”
“I think this community is moving in the right direction, and I’m looking forward to being part of the team to move Owensboro forward,” Glenn said.
Deborah Fillman received 5,879 votes, and Robert Morris received 3,708 votes. Fillman stressed that community residents need to be involved in local politics by making their voices heard and even by running for office.
Elected officials “are our representatives,” Fillman said. Citizens “need to go to them with their issues, and not be silent.
“Don’t sit back and wait until the next election. Make sure they know what your issue is, and make sure they are serving you.”
Morris said he was surprised so many incumbents were returned to city office, but he was grateful to the voters who supported him.
“For a first-time guy running, I was glad to see I got the amount of votes I got,” he said. “I learned a lot. I met a lot of new people and made a lot of new friends. I had a great time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.