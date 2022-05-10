The candidates on the GOP primary ballot for Daviess County sheriff include the current sheriff, who was appointed to the post last year after serving a chief deputy, and a former Owensboro Police Department and sheriff’s department detective.

The primary race between Sheriff Barry Smith and Brad Youngman will determine who is sheriff for the next four years. No Democrat filed to run for sheriff.

Smith and Youngman both said the recruitment and retention of sheriff’s deputies would be among their top priorities.

Smith has been with the sheriff’s department since 1995, and served for several years as chief deputy until Sheriff Keith Cain retired last year. Smith was appointed sheriff by county Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.

Smith said a goal is to coordinate with Fiscal Court to add deputies to the staff. Adding staff is a long-term commitment, Smith said.

For example, when the office received a grant to hire two more deputies, department officials had to work with Fiscal Court so the county would keep funding the positions after the grant dollars are exhausted, Smith said.

“My goal over the next four yeas is to work with Fiscal Court to grow” the department, Smith said. The 2022-23 county budget included 7% raises for sheriff’s deputies, along with other county workers.

“In January, I’ll be looking to add to that,” Smith said. The department competes with agencies such as the Kentucky State Police and OPD for candidates, Smith said.

Youngman served on active Army duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, and retired from the Kentucky National Guard as a captain. Youngman said salaries are an issue, but that he would also look at other factors, such as creating flexible shift schedules that could attract officers from other agencies.

“The first thing I’m going to do is fix the retention problems that have been happening for the last few years,” Youngman said. “I know there are reasons the men and women have been quitting the sheriff’s office.”

When asked what issues he perceived at the office, Youngman said there is a “trust” issue toward department leadership among deputies.

“It’s an accredited agency, but they don’t follow procedures” regarding promotions, Youngman said. “You could come in tomorrow and find out someone has been promoted, and you didn’t know there was an opening.”

Smith said he has made several promotions since taking office. Promotions to corporal were posted in the office staff room, Smith said.

Promotions to rank above corporal are not open to all deputies: For example, only corporals can apply to be promoted to sergeant and only sergeants can by promoted to lieutenant, Smith said.

“I promoted three corporals after I took office, and those were posted on the board, as policy requires,” Smith said.

Youngman said “pay needs to be fair and it needs to be competitive,” but that there are other factors in recruitment and retention than salaries.

Youngman said the department had issues with morale stemming from “promotion policies not being followed, (and) a lack of opportunity.”

Smith said the sheriff’s office does not have a morale problem.

“I think morale is good,” Smith said. “I think the staff is doing a great job. The staff is upbeat.”

Youngman said a goal is to create a unit to conduct narcotics investigations, and he would want to the department to offer assistance to OPD when city officers are working an incident and need additional resources.

“The city of Owensboro is the biggest chunk of the county, and for years the sheriff’s office has had a ‘hands off’ approach to the city,” Youngman said. “I would like to extend an olive branch to OPD.”

For example, Youngman said, there could be times when a deputy is close to a city call for service than an OPD officer, where the deputy could respond instead. That could also work in reverse on occasion, he said.

That would “send a message that we are all on the same team and working toward the same goals,” Youngman said.

The sheriff’s office could also enter into agreements with surrounding counties, where deputies could cross county lines, with permission, on a case by case basis, Youngman said.

Smith said the county does help city police officers at times, such as when multiple officers are working a larger incident.

“We do rely on each other,” Smith said of the department’s relationship with OPD, and that deputies do take OPD calls for service when city officers are responding to an incident.

For example, Smith, deputies responded to OPD calls in 2020, when city officers were responding to the fatal shooting of a juvenile, Corban Henry, on West Fifth Street.

Last year, the county became part of the Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, a federal designation that allows more federal resources to be funneled to drug trafficking investigations. Part of that included the creation of a multi-agency HIDTA task force.

Smith said the sheriff’s office is part of the task force.

“We are all working together on drug activity in Daviess County,” Smith said, and that, “the (drug trafficking) arrests that were made last month ... shows the results of the collaboration of all those agencies.”

Creating a narcotics unit within the sheriff’s office would be an issue “when we need road deputies,” Smith said.

The sheriff’s office does have a detective unit that investigates all kinds of crime including drug crimes.

Youngman said the HIDTA task force focuses on larger drug trafficking cases, and that a county narcotics unit would investigate county-level dealers.

Youngman said he would keep the department part of the HIDTA task force, but added, “we need our own team, not to be on someone else’s team.

“The fact the sheriff’s office hasn’t made that priority, to me, is possibly why we have such a drug problem in this community,” Youngman said.

When asked about other changes, Youngman said he would make the office’s website more functional, where people could pay property taxes on line if they wanted.

Youngman said he would also post the sheriff’s office’s budget on the website.

Youngman said he would create an advocate in the office, to work with victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The advocate would follow up with victims, direct them to resources, and act as a conduit of information for the victim and detectives.

Youngman said he is identifying grants to cover the hiring of an advocate.

Smith said a priority will be increase the sheriff’s office’s security presence at the Holbrook Judicial Center.

“We have a (second) Family judge coming in, so we have to look at how to maintain security in the courtrooms,” Smith said. More security will be needed because “we have growing dockets” at the judicial center, he said.

The sheriff’s office is constitutionally required to provide court security.

Smith said of his campaign: “I have been here for 28 years, and I believe I am here because I want to serve Daviess County. “I have a passion for helping our citizens ... My goal is to put the right people in the right places, and to hire and retain the people who are committed to doing the mission of the sheriff’s office.”

When asked what he wants to voters to know, Youngman said: “What sets me apart is I’m the only candidate in this race that has a plan to make improvements,” and that he would post the department’s budget as soon as he took office.

Youngman said he would “try to find out where all the tax money has been going, and why we are so far behind.”

