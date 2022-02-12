Beep.
My dog and I looked at one another, then waited in the silence.
Beep.
There it went again. Roof blinked at me, watching for a reaction that would tell him whether this sound was something for him to growl at or ignore.
I flashed an annoyed glance at the smoke detector that is on the wall way up by the ceiling in my living room but otherwise made no response, which was Roof’s cue to curl up again in the moose chair and go back to sleep.
On a regular interval throughout the rest of the evening, the smoke detector beeped.
For a few deranged moments, I considered stacking some boxes on top of a chair on top of an end table to see if I could reach high enough to change the battery, but figured that would only lead to a disaster even worse than my house being on fire.
And anyway, I’m not even sure the problem is with the battery. This device is supposed to be connected right into the wiring of my house.
But the battery is the fastest and cheapest thing to check first.
Well, it would be fast, if I could get up there.
The ceiling in my living room is — oh, I don’t know; 12 feet? 15? High, anyway. Higher than I can reach, or safely climb.
Most of the time, I like it. It makes my small house feel open and spacious.
But in this one specific case, I don’t like it at all.
Another thing I like is being able to solve my own problems without asking anyone else for help. But sometimes that’s just what I have to do.
I have a couple of friends whom I could ask, but frankly, the scale of who’s done who the most favors is tipped a little too heavily as it is, so I figured I’d better wait until things even out a little more before I ask for something else.
So I started my quest for assistance with my kids. I try not to ask them for a lot of favors, mainly because I know how busy they all are but also because I need for them to say “yes” when I do. This time, however, when I asked if anyone had a ladder, the response was a universal “no, sorry.”
Sigh.
Next on my list is my ex-husband-but-still-friend Tony. He responded that he could borrow a ladder from his brother and would be there the next day.
He was late in arriving — no surprise to anyone who knows him — with the excuse that this brother had loaned the ladder to that brother, who wasn’t home, so … well, never mind. He had the ladder and that’s all that matters.
My role in this escapade was to stand a few feet away — out of range of where someone falling off a ladder might land — and give orders.
“I think the cover just pops open. Be careful, don’t reach so far! If you fall, don’t bother suing me because this is your fault. I told you to move the ladder over. Does it unscrew? Well, how would I know? I’ve never touched that thing. If I could reach it to touch it, I’d fix it myself. Argh, no, don’t take that part off, I don’t think it’s supposed to come off. Just put the cover back on and let’s see what happens. No, that’s upside down! The little dot is supposed to be on top. Top! Top! That means up! Be careful! Watch your step! Oh wait, get that cobweb while you’re up there ….”
I don’t know what he did, and it didn’t look right to me, but it was hard to tell from 15 feet away. Anyway, the beeping stopped and I guess that’s all that matters.
Except -
Two nights later:
Beep.
Roof pays no attention now, and I try not to.
I’ve given serious consideration to the idea of stacking up enough stuff to climb up there myself. I’ve also considered throwing something at it, thinking maybe it just needs a good jolt to get back into silent mode. But these are not smart ideas, and at least I’m smart enough to know that.
Oh well. I’ve got a birthday coming up soon, and I know what I’m going to ask for as a gift:
The gift of beeping silence.
