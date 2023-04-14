Smokey and The Bandit are coming to Owensboro on Aug. 18-20.
Or, at least, three tribute artists portraying the characters in the 1977 movie will be in town.
Jimmy Allyn, who is organizing the Bluegrass Legends Car/Truck/Rat-Rod/Jeep/Motorcycle Show in town that weekend with his wife, Janie Rhoades, said it will be an event fans of the movie will want to see.
Actors portraying the characters created by Burt Reynolds (Bandit), Jackie Gleason (Sheriff Buford T. Justice) and Mike Henry (Junior Justice) will sign autographs and pose for photos with fans.
Allyn said all three tribute artists worked with Reynolds at some point in their careers.
The movie debuted 46 years ago and quickly became a cult classic.
A 1974 Kenworth truck, which Allyn said is an exact replica of the one Jerry Reed (The Snowman) drove in the movie, will be on display.
And a 1977 Pontiac Trans Am, a replica of the one Bandit drove in the movie, will also be on display.
The truck is owned by Snowman’s Run To Benefit Wounded Veterans, which will start its annual run in Owensboro.
Part of the money raised by souvenir sales will go to the Wounded Warrior Project and part to the local Veterans Empowered Together organization.
Allyn said the truck will be accompanied by 30 to 40 vehicles from several states.
“Smokey and The Bandit,” made for $4.3 million in 1977, became the surprise hit of the year, grossing $300 million.
In Owensboro, back in the days when movies stayed in town for weeks and sometimes months, it battled the first “Star Wars” to a draw with a 12-week run.
Those movies finished the year tied for second place on the all-time list of longest runs in local theaters.
“Billy Jack,” which holds the record for the longest run, was in local theaters for 18 weeks in 1971.
“Smokey and The Bandit” was so successful that it spawned two sequels and four made-for-TV movies.
“I’m super excited to be working on this,” Allyn said.
He’s expecting to draw fans of the movie from several states.
The Bluegrass Legends event is a big national show following in the footsteps of the old Street Legends show at Diamond Lake Resort.
Organizers are expecting more than 1,000 cars from across the country and a few dozen food trucks.
Allyn said more announcements of events will be coming this year.
