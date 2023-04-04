The Owensboro City Commission will consider an ordinance this month that would close Smothers Park at 12:30 a.m. nightly.

Currently, Smothers Park is the only city park open 24 hours a day. If the ordinance is approved upon second reading later this month, Smothers Park’s hours will be from 5 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

