The Owensboro City Commission will consider an ordinance this month that would close Smothers Park at 12:30 a.m. nightly.
Currently, Smothers Park is the only city park open 24 hours a day. If the ordinance is approved upon second reading later this month, Smothers Park’s hours will be from 5 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Commissioners will hold first reading of the ordinance at their meeting tonight, April 4, at City Hall.
City Manager Nate Pagan said the park was originally kept open all hours because officials believed there would be constant activities at the park. But few public events happen in the park overnight.
“Over the years, we realized there are very few positive activities that occur” overnight at the park, Pagan said.
There was no specific incident that caused city officials to decide to close the park overnight, Pagan said.
The ordinance to change park hours says “there has been an increase in illegal activity occurring at night in Smothers Park which has caused damage to the park facilities and resulted in the need for greater police presence in the park.”
The ordinance would change the city code governing park hours. The change would “promote public safety and reduce the strain on public resources” at the park.
Pagan said currently, when people are in the park late at night, “there’s no enforcement mechanism to get them to leave.”
Kerry Bodenheimer, recreational superintendent for the city Parks and Recreation Department, said parks can stay open later when needed.
For example, ball fields at Jack C. Fisher Park for special events stay open later when deemed necessary. The city code allows the basketball court and street soccer court to be used for sports 24 hours a day, and the English Park shoreline is open 24 hours for fishing, launching boats and other boat-related activity.
Smothers Park will be available for activities after 12:30 a.m. with a special permit, Bodenheimer said.
The change in hours “does give our park personnel and OPD the ability to ask folks to leave the property,” Bodenheimer said.
