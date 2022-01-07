The city’s first snowfall of winter came to Owensboro Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures and causing the usual traffic woes.
Regional law enforcement agencies have worked a number of slide-offs across the region, as a Thursday morning snowfall blanketed the region. Although city and county road crews had plans to work through the night, the concern is that freezing temperatures will make the roads hazardous again for the Friday morning commute.
Chris Noles, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, said agency forecast between 2 and 4 inches of snow for the Owensboro area. The snowfall, which started after 7:30 a.m., caused accidents and slide-offs across the city.
“I would say, citywide, we had a couple dozen wrecks,” said Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department. “Roads, particularly this morning, were treacherous.”
Boggess said the agency was urging people to not travel, so snow plows could do their work.
“I would expect tomorrow (Friday) will be very busy in call volume for collisions as well,” Boggess said.
People who do have to travel Friday should drive slowly, keep a good distance between vehicle, have a fully charged cellphone and should carry a blanket, Boggess said.
School children won’t have a reason to travel. Owensboro Public Schools is having a Non-Traditional Instruction Day, and Daviess County Public Schools will have its first “DCPS@Home” day.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for the Kentucky State Police in Henderson, said troopers had responded to slide-offs and accidents, and that motorists had not yet adjusted to the winter weather.
“The main thing we see is speed and following distance,” with people driving too fast for road conditions, King said. Also, the snowfall made visibility difficult.
King and Major Scott Wedding of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said their agencies had worked collisions and slide-offs.
Wedding said the county had worked only one injury accident as of Thursday morning, and responded to a total of six or seven accidents during the day.
Kevin DeRossit, street supervisor for the city public works department, said snow plows Thursday were concentrating on the priority 1 and 2 snow routes, and had put down salt on most of the routes by afternoon.
“We will work around the clock,” DeRossit said.
The cold temperatures will hinder the effectives of the salt to melt ice, DeRossit said.
Daviess County Engineer Mark Brasher said the plan was for crews to work in 12-hour shifts.
Three county plows are designated solely for subdivisions, while the remaining eight will work in one of the county’s eight zones, Brasher said.
“The problem we’ve got right now is the temperature is not working with us,” Brasher said. “Our goal is to get as much (snow) off the road today with our 11 trucks, because overnight, the temperatures are going to be so low it will refreeze.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
