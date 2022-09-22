There are a lot of mysteries in local history?
Like the fort that was supposedly here in 1790.
When the first permanent settlers came here and how many there were in the beginning.
And, of course, who Frederica Street was named for.
Old histories suggest that David Ross and John May, who jointly owned 3,000 acres of land here and laid out 80 acres for the town that was to be called Rossboro, named the street either for Ross’ daughter or a favored mixed-race slave.
The Kentucky General Assembly decided to reject the name Rossboro and called the settlement Owensboro in honor of Col. Abraham Owen, who was killed in the Battle of Tippecanoe.
And never came near where Owensboro is today.
Whether there was such a slave is unknown.
Ross had more than 400 of them.
But his daughters were named Eliza and Amanda.
There was another story in the June 14, 1931, Messenger-Inquirer that said the street was named for Frederica Mason, daughter of George W. Mason.
But genealogies spell her name “Fredrika” and she was born in 1820 — more than three years after Ross and May drew up a map of the new town with street names attached.
Here’s one other possibility.
Ross had a son named Frederick Augustus Ross.
Was it named for him?
Appleton’s Cyclopedia of American Biography says he was born on Christmas Day 1796 and became a Presbyterian minister.
It says he emancipated his slaves and in 1818 went to Kingsport, Tennessee, where he served as pastor of the Presbyterian church from 1825 to 1851.
In 1828, Ross was an evangelist in Kentucky and Ohio.
He was pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Huntsville, Alabama, from 1866 to 1875.
Ross died on April 13, 1883.
So, was the street named for him?
We’ll probably never know.
There is no evidence in old newspapers that he ever came to visit the city.
But it wouldn’t have been the first time that the feminine form of a masculine name had been used as a place name.
Fort Frederica, Georgia, established in 1736, was named for Frederick Louis, Prince of Wales (1702-1754).
So maybe?
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
