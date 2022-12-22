Charles Dickens said events of the past are merely shadows.
We call them memories today.
And for those of us with more years behind us than ahead, there are a lot of memories — shadows — at Christmas.
And so many of them are of people no longer here.
In one memory, I’m tagging along after my father when he goes to chop down a cedar tree out in the field on my grandmother’s farm on Chigger Ridge 70 years ago.
In another, I’m asking Sandy to marry me.
And she says yes.
There’s the Christmas in 1969, when I’m about to go into the Army and worry that this might be my last Christmas.
It wasn’t.
There’s a shadow from 1971, when we realized that the jobs at the weekly paper we were working for in Tennessee weren’t going to work out.
So, we were unemployed and heading back to spend Christmas with my parents and brother.
We decided to bring them a tree.
We cut one down in the woods behind a cemetery and loaded it in the back of our Gremlin.
The top of that 6-foot tree got bent on the two-hour drive home.
And when we put the star on top....
There’s a picture of our son gnawing on a string of Christmas lights when he was nearly 1.
He turns 50 in two weeks.
But I can still see him running through the tree lot on tiny legs, looking for the perfect tree.
There’s our first Christmas with our foster daughter and her holding her Christmas stocking.
And years later, her grandson is walking with me toward the Christmas parade and Santa is coming toward us.
Cam’s eyes were big as saucers.
And there’s the bittersweet memory of my mother’s last Christmas.
She was in the hospital with less than a month to live — although we all hoped that it wouldn’t be that soon.
I got to spend Christmas Eve night with her and wish her a merry Christmas — and a Happy Birthday — in the early morning hours of Christmas.
So many shadows, so many memories.
Hope you enjoy yours this year.
