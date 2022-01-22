Can you sew?
That’s the question. The answer is not so simple.
Yes. Kind of. A little. Not very well. It depends. No.
I remember cutting up old dish towels and T-shirts when I was little, making simple dresses for my Barbie dolls.
Later, in high school, part of our avant-garde art classes included embroidery.
Day after day, we sat hunched over heaps of denim jackets and jeans, painstakingly sewing colorful flowers, hearts and curlicues on the pockets and sleeves. We learned all kinds of fancy stitches, including the satin stitch, back stitch and lazy daisy, plus the ever-popular French knot.
It never occurred to us that we were doing something our grandmothers had been doing for generations, except of course, they called it samplers. We called it cool.
Home economics class introduced us to the sewing machine.
My project was a disaster.
Not because my sewing skills were that bad; actually, they were pretty good, all things considered. My downfall was a foreshadowing of a problem I would carry throughout life, which was a woeful inability to select appropriate fabrics and patterns that would result in anything worth wearing.
As the years have gone by, I’ve learned to embrace the weirdness, but for an angsty high school student, well, let’s just say that nautical-style jumpsuit was a definite Fashion Don’t.
I sewed patches on my brother’s ROTC uniforms, much to the relief of my mother, who did not like to sew.
She said it made her nervous.
I couldn’t understand that until she explained that when she was young, her home ec teacher had instructed the girls to bring in fabric so they could make pillow cases.
Her mother was not able to afford the fabric … and the teacher spent the entire class period screaming at my mother.
By the time my grandmother was able to buy the fabric, it was too late. Mom said her hands trembled so badly while sewing that her pillowcase earned a failing grade — and another humiliating diatribe from that witch of a teacher.
But I liked to sew.
Remember when those awesome adult education classes were offered?
Yeah, me too, and I wish someone would bring them back.
But anyway, I took a great sewing course and actually made some clothes worth wearing.
Somewhere along the way when making a move, my sewing machine didn’t, and so now I’m back to just the occasional mending project by hand.
During my last visit with my dad, he asked that fateful question: “Do you sew?”
I sounded more confident than I felt when I replied, “Sure! What do you need?” thinking wildly to myself, “Please let it be simple, please let it be simple.”
Thankfully, it was.
He wanted some sleeve patches — chevrons — sewed onto the sleeve of an old World War I uniform tunic that I had given him. He provided the needle and thread, and sat in his rocker recliner contentedly puffing on his cherry tobacco-flavored pipe while I sat peacefully on the couch, sewing as neatly as I ever did in my entire life.
He was pleased, I was thrilled.
Sometimes when my daughter visits me, she thrusts a plastic bag or a wad of fabric into my hands, or one of her kids will shyly hand me a stuffed animal or an article of clothing, and they ask, “Can you fix this?”
Brody’s stuffed monkey was one of my earliest projects.
Monkey’s seam had ripped open during a strenuous wrestling match. I assured Brody he could be repaired, although there might be a scar. I sewed Monkey right up, kissed him for luck, and handed him back to a little boy who thinks I am magic.
The latest request was to repair a kangaroo pocket that had torn loose from Brody’s WWF sweatshirt, and a hole worn in the knee of my grandgirl’s yoga pants.
The pocket was an easy fix.
The knee wasn’t difficult either, but I had warned Briley in advance that there might be a slight pucker in the area of the repair. It doesn’t really show too much, though; she was happy and I am happy.
Can you sew? That’s a question I can’t answer definitively, but if you ask me if I will sew, the answer is yes.
As long as you don’t care if the results are — and you know what I’m going to say next — only sew-sew.
