The coronavirus pandemic has reshuffled the way most people interact with the world, stopping social gatherings, shuttering public events and even making shopping for essentials a frightening experience.
But for people in recovery for substance abuse disorders, forced “social distancing” can lead to a relapse into drug and alcohol use.
“It’s a huge issue,” said Joe Welsh, of Friends of Sinners and the Owensboro Recovery Project. “Ninety% of recovery is the help we get from peer-to-peer support. It comes from going to those daily meetings and having those daily interactions.”
Sarah Adkins, director of Owensboro Regional Recovery, said being cut off from others can be damaging to a person’s recovery.
“Definitely feelings of isolation can contribute to substance abuse and relapse,” Adkins said. “One of the things I’ve always heard said is the opposite of addiction is connection.” Losing contact with support groups can lead to relapse, she said.
“It’s a little hard right now because we are out of our routines, so we have to get into new routines,” Adkins said.
Welsh said checking in with clients over the phone isn’t a replacement for face-to-face meetings.
“It’s easy to call on the phone and say, ‘I’m doing good, I’m fine,’ ” Welsh said. “There’s a lack of accountability when people can’t meet face to face.
“At Friends of Sinners, we do three things — truth, relationships and accountability,” Welsh said. “Right now, you’re taking relationships and accountability away, and that’s a huge issue.”
As many business and social events have moved online, recovery services are also available on the internet. Welsh is one of a group of substance abuse counselors who host nightly meetings on the Owensboro Recovery Project’s Facebook page.
“We do a live meeting every night,” Welsh said. The facilitators “all may have different paths to recovery,” to appeal to individuals, who all have their own paths, Welsh said.
“We have to be on the internet and provide resources,” Welsh said.
Having meetings and sessions through Skype and Facebook is “a great tool,” Welsh said. “It’s not the same as in-person, but it’s a little bit more accountability than talking on the phone.”
Adkins said Owensboro Regional Recovery residents are not allowed to leave the facility at this time and visitors are restricted. The center is also using technology to keep clients connected with support meetings.
“We are using online meetings,’ ” Adkins said. Clients who attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings can sometimes find their regular meeting, or can join a meeting with people from “all around the world,” she said.
“We’ve also used technology to allow our clients to communicate with sponsors,” Adkins said. “They can go online through Zoom and still have a meeting with people they are normally seeing through their in-person meeting.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.