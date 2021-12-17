Owensboro Public Schools and the Owensboro Police Department have increased security at Owensboro Middle School this week, in response to a vague threat on social media.
The threat did not specifically mention Owensboro Middle School. Instead, the threat was aimed at “a school with initials that matches one of our buildings,” OPS said in a message to parents.
OPS spokesman Jared Revlett said parents saw the threat, which had been copied from TikTok, on Instagram and informed school officials. The vague threat coincides with what and school districts in other states have said is a TikTok “challenge” to call in threats of violence at schools for Friday, Dec. 17.
“We don’t know if this is the challenge,” Revlett said of the message pertaining to OMS.
“It did not specifically say December 17. But it did say Friday,” Revlett said.
The incident is not unique to Owensboro.
“This trend has been going around, not the specific post, but the trend is happening nationwide,” Revlett said. ...We have been working overnight with OPD investigating this.”
Revlett, who was out of town doing communications for Hopkins County EMA Thursday, said he had received a couple of reports of Owensboro Middle School students staying home Thursday, but said he didn’t have an exact number.
The middle school has its own officer with OPD officer Sal Castro stationed at the campuses. Additional officers have been assigned to the middle school campuses this week, OPD Sgt. Chris Burns said.
Regarding the investigation, Burns said, “I know we have a least two detectives assigned to it right now. ...We have increased our officers at the middle and high schools.”
Revlett said the school district has been working with OPD on the investigation, adding OPS officials “are also checking with other cities to see if they received the same threat.”
Revlett said OPS officials are grateful to parents who spotted the post and reported it to the district.
Revlett said officers will be at the schools through the end of the week, while the agencies investigate the origin of the post.
Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888.
Lora Wimsatt, director of communications for Daviess County Public Schools, said school officials were aware of the TikTok messages, but added that “I don’t think there was any specific (county) school identified.”
Officer Brad Youngman, lead officer for the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department, said students in some county schools were sharing the messages they had seen.
“We looked into (the messages) and had OPD assist us with that,” Youngman said. The school police department “sent screenshots to Homeland Security, to see if it was something they’d seen before.”
The TikTok messages were determined to have not originated in the local area, Youngman said.
A person who makes threats against schools that cause cancelation of classes or events, or create fear of death or serious physical injury among students and staff can be charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, which is a class C felony.
“People need to realize these are taken seriously,” Wimsatt said.
James Mayse, 270- 691-7303, jmayse@mess enger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
