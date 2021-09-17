A TikTok hashtag has been disrupting learning this week, and forcing one school district to close some of its restrooms in an effort to mitigate vandalism.
The trend, called “Devious Licks,” portrays students stealing or destroying items in schools. Some national examples include theft of projectors and COVID-19 rapid tests. Videos of students committing acts is posted on the social media site, TikTok.
Locally, however, students have been vandalizing items in bathrooms, such as soap and paper towel dispensers.
Essentially all public middle and high schools in Owensboro and Daviess County schools reported issues with the TikTok. Daviess County High School officials even had to resort to closing down all but one male and one female restroom that is located in the school’s front lobby.
The action, DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said Thursday, was made in an effort to help educators supervise students going in and out, and to hopefully catch whomever is causing the destruction.
Robbins said, in a way, he was glad that even through a pandemic, teenagers have still found a way to “be teenagers,” and pull pranks.
“We are all experiencing in some capacity these TikTok pranksters,” he said. “Basically students are taking soap dispensers, or sometimes they are taking the soap out of them, or removing them from the walls. We are definitely trying to find the culprits.”
He said officials in the schools don’t think it’s a widespread occurrence, but that it can be contained “to a small group of students.”
If and when the perpetrators of the pranks are caught, Robbins said the district will try to handle punishment by utilizing school discipline. That could change, however, if the price of the destruction increases, as well as the amount of vandalism.
He said this trend is causing an inconvenience to students and staff, and that if anyone has information and would like to help district officials resolve the situation, to “please make sure you make a staff member aware of it.”
Jared Revlett, spokesman for Owensboro Public Schools, said the district doesn’t have an exact cost of what damage has been done thus far, but officials have also had to implement extra measures to protect school property.
For example, soap dispensers have been moved to the outside of restrooms so educators can keep an eye on them, he said.
Revlett said vandalism occurs from time to time, but these types of events are relatively new.
“It’s probably become a thing in the last week or so as the TikTok ‘trend’ has started to become more popular,” he said.
OPS also prefers to resolve vandalism crimes internally, he said, with things like in-school suspension, but depending on the damage, students could face criminal mischief charges.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
