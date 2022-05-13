A solar-powered park bench capable of charging electronic devices was unveiled Thursday in Owensboro’s Legion Park.

The bench, which is near the park’s playground and exercise equipment, is a partnership between the City of Owensboro and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline.

Mayor Tom Watson was joined by other city officials and representatives of Southern Star as the blue cover was removed to show the new dark-blue bench gleaming in the sun, its solar panel positioned at the top of a post attached to one end of the metal bench.

“The solar bench can be used to charge smart devices, cellphones and tablets and features two duel 3.0 rapid charging ports, allowing for the charging of five devices simultaneously,” Watson said during the ceremony.

Karen Goedde, with Southern Star, said the bench is an extension of the company’s desire to create and maintain clean energy.

“Partnerships such as this are important to achieving these sustainable goals,” she said. “We all find unexpected times when our phone battery needs a recharge, and visitors to Legion Park can now take advantage of this solar bench to relax and recharge.”

Goedde said the solar-powered bench, which was manufactured in Cleveland, is the first of its kind in Owensboro, but hopefully not the last.

“Southern Star does plan to expand,” Goedde said. “This is the first pilot project for the solar bench, and we do plan to identify other locations throughout our system.”

Southern Star is headquartered in Owensboro at 4700 Kentucky Highway 56.

Samantha Howard, chairperson of Southern Star’s Stars of Sustainability program, said Thursday’s unveiling goes beyond simply putting a bench in a park.

“Today is a conversation starter,” she said. “My hope for the installation of this bench is that kids come here and ask their parents and adults what does that (solar) panel do.”

Howard said it is important to talk to children about sustainable energy.

“You can have that conversation about renewable energy,” she said, “and that is a conversation worth having at a very young age to preserve our tomorrows today.”