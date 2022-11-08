Cumberland Presbyterian Church had a goal to collect 2,300 pairs of adults’ and children’s shoes within 60 days.
That deadline is Thursday, but the church has already more than surpassed its target number. As of Monday, members have collected more than 2,500 pairs of shoes.
Debbie Johnson, who’s part of the Cumberland Presbyterian Women’s group that spearheaded the shoe drive, said the community’s support has been overwhelming.
“This has gone so well for us and we can do it as many times as we have the energy for it,” Johnson said. “But it was a project; a lot of people wanted us to drive by their house to pick up (shoes). I’ve driven as far as Henderson. You just do what you have to do to get them here.”
As the church, which is at 910 Booth Ave., received shoes, they would be matched and placed inside a clear bag until it reached 24 pairs.
“Our goal was 100 bags but we have 107 and we’re still counting,” Johnson said.
The church partnered with Funds2Orgs — an Orlando, Florida-based company that works with groups such as churches, civic organizations and other nonprofits with shoe drives. The shoes are shipped to micro-entrepreneurs in 26 developing countries worldwide, who then sell the shoes to support their families financially.
The bulk of the shoes are gently used, but the group did receive eight Hefty bags full of new shoes from a local retail store.
Funds2Orgs not only pays 40 cents per pound for each bag of shoes but it also sends a truck to pick them up.
The group already sent 45 bags, which weighed 1,030 pounds, to Funds2Orgs on Oct. 12.
“After they picked up that first load, I began to feel like we were going to make it,” said Shirley Brown, a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Women’s group.
Cumberland Presbyterian Women’s group will use the shoe-drive proceeds to fund missions and support local homeless shelters and food pantries.
The Rev. Tim McGuire, Cumberland Presbyterian pastor, said everyone who donated and supported the shoe drive should be commended.
“For the most part, the quality of shoes that we’re sending out ... are what I would wear or what anybody would wear on any given day,” McGuire said.
After Thursday, Cumberland Presbyterian Church will stop taking shoes.
Despite the time and effort put into the shoe drive, McGuire said the church is better off for it because it became larger than the Cumberland Presbyterian Women’s group.
“The unity of everybody working together has really spilled over into the entire church,” McGuire said. “It’s been a great project in many ways.”
