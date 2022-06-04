For every solution, there is a problem.
Yeah, you read that right. At least, if you’re talking about my life.
A few weeks ago, I finally had enough with sleeping on a lumpy mattress with a rut that was getting harder and harder to climb out of every morning.
Always one to look for the cheap solution first, I perked up when my daughter mentioned she was about to discard my grandson’s mattress. It’s only a couple of years old — heck, he’s only a couple of years old! — so surely it would be in better shape than mine.
Turns out, it wasn’t, so we hauled that one to the dump, and I turned to my Plan B: I would buy a padded mattress topper to fluff my bed up to an acceptable level of comfort.
Turns out there are about a hundred different kinds and styles and materials from which to choose: Memory foam, gel infused, quilted, padded, latex, hypoallergenic, antimicrobial …
Who knew?
I finally just picked one out, carried it home and carefully unpacked it.
It was wrapped in plastic and stuffed into a box that looked way too small to cover my mattress, but I took their word for it.
Once released from the plastic, it sprang into shape — more or less — but clearly still had some “fluffing up” to do. So I draped it over the moose chair in the living room and went to bed, hoping by the next morning it would look a little plumper.
It did, so I stripped all the sheets and blankets off my bed, wrestled the mattress topper into my bedroom and hoisted it into place.
The first problem I encountered was how to put the fitted sheet back on my bed. By “fitted,” the manufacturers intended it to fit over my mattress, but the addition of the topper made it too thick to do that. So I just fitted the sheet over the topper alone, tried to pull it as tight as possible, put the rest of the blankets in place — and hoped for the best.
The next problem I encountered was even more unexpected.
My dog Roof sleeps with me, and snoozes on the bed while I’m at work all day.
Roof is not an old dog, but he’s not a pup anymore either. He eyed the new height of my bed and turned to gaze at me with worried eyes.
“Hop up, boy,” I encouraged, patting the (padded) top of my bed. He did, easily enough, I suppose, but without a lot of clearance.
I stepped back and considered the situation.
Steps, I decided. A set of steps that Roof could climb would be the answer.
That idea went nowhere. The “pet steps” that are sold online and even in stores are designed for cats and very small dogs. Asking Roof to climb those steps would be like me trying to walk up the stairs in Barbie’s Dream House.
Maybe an ottoman, I thought. One big, sturdy surface that Roof could hop onto, and then onto the bed.
It was a good idea, but required the cooperation of my dog, which he was apparently loathe to give. I did my best to coax him onto the ottoman, patting it, stepping on it myself to show him how it worked … even scattering a few dog treats to lure him along the path I wanted him to take.
Nothing worked.
I’ll keep my eye on this situation, and continue to cast about for potential solutions.
In the meantime, Roof is not complaining. He continues to hop up on the bed. Is it just my imagination, or are his hops getting higher? Maybe he’s made the adjustment to the new height. Maybe I will take a class in carpentry and build a set of wide steps appropriate for the size and stride of a dog like Roof. Maybe I’ll get rid of the bed frame and put my mattress (topper and all) on the floor.
Maybe I’m just hoping Roof will stay forever young.
