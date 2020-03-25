All nonessential businesses in Kentucky are now closed.
But there are still companies looking for workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a partial list:
Interapt, a Louisville-based company that develops software and trains software developers,
- is hiring 100 customer support representatives and analysts for jobs that are expected to last the next four to six months.
To apply, go to https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Interapt/jobs.
The following national companies are also hiring. For more information, check each company’s website:
CVS says it plans to hire 50,000 people nationally during the pandemic.
Walmart is hiring 150,000.
Amazon says it will hire 100,000.
Dollar General has announced plans to hire 50,000.
Pepsi said it is looking for 6,000 more workers.
Papa John’s says it needs 20,000 people.
Domino’s plans to hire 10,000.
And Pizza Hut says it needs 30,000 more people.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.