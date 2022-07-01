Last week, two major events in Washington divided the nation — the congressional hearing into Jan. 6, 2021, and the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade.
But U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie said Thursday that he and a few other Republicans and Democrats were quietly working on legislation to improve mental health care and to expand maternal benefits from Medicaid from 60 days after a birth to one year.
But the nation heard little about those bills, which will help real people, the Bowling Green Republican said.
Guthrie said most of the testimony before the Jan. 6 committee was second-hand without cross-examination.
“What happened on Jan. 6 was horrific,” he said. “And those who did injury to the building and to our brave capitol police should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
But Guthrie said, “I’m not sure the hearings changed anybody’s opinions.”
He said he’s always been pro-life and doesn’t believe the constitution protects abortion.
Leaving the issue up to the states to decide, Guthrie said, is a good plan.
He said the Supreme Court ruling will likely send more Democrats who oppose the ruling to the polls in November.
“But I think Republicans will win the House,” Guthrie said.
The mental health package he worked on will continue block grants to states for mental health programs and put people coming out of prison back on Medicaid, so they can get treatment, he said.
It will also help rural schools be able to get more school nurses.
“We need more health care providers in our schools,” Guthrie said.
He said he was one of four House members and four senators who met with President Joe Biden in February to work on his “Cancer Moonshot,” which is aimed at reducing the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years, and improve the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer.
“We’re trying to find ways to improve the lives of the American people,” Guthrie said.
Opponents of the Roe vs Wade ruling charge that Republicans do nothing for children after they’re born.
Guthrie said Republicans created the State Children’s Health Insurance Program and other programs.
“I’m all for making sure children are taken care of,” he said. “I believe we should provide assistance for new mothers, but eventually have them to work it off.”
Guthrie said a single mother with an asthmatic child has to have a way to work without losing the child’s Medicaid benefits until her income reaches a certain level.
“People can come together to solve real problems,” he said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
