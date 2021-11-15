I’m sure it’s happened to a relatively few others, but it had never happened to me in all of my many years. And I’ve been in hundreds or perhaps thousands of grocery stores.
It happened last Tuesday while I was preparing to have my groceries at Kroger’s checked out.
With the checkout clerk already in the process, I reached into my right back pocket and discovered I had left my billfold at home.
A little mentally depleted, I apologized to the clerk and asked if he would complete the process and allow me to take my purchase home and quickly return with what I owed. After all, I was a regular at the store and was fairly honest.
But the clerk was working under established rules — and rightly so — and informed me I would have to live by them.
Still, I allowed a mild dose of my Irish temper to prevail and insisted he look past my stupid mistake. That didn’t work either.
Then the very unusual happened.
About two customers back in the checkout line, a young woman stepped forward and informed me she would take care of my bill.
“No, no lady,” I insisted. “I can’t let you do that.”
After all, I didn’t know the lady, and I’m not sure she knew me. Why would she want to pay my grocery bill?
But she wasn’t going to give up.
“Look,” she said. “I’m going to take care of it, and don’t you worry about it.”
Needless to say I was frustrated, confused and a little bit out of my aged mind.
Oh, and I forgot to mention. The bill was $35, and that was a goodly amount for somebody to simply step forward and insist on paying.
However, with me standing there in my pants of embarrassment, the kind lady put her credit card into that little accepting apparatus, heard it beep its acceptance and disappeared.
The clerk bagged my groceries and suggested I have a good day.
Sure, I said to myself, you tell me to have a good day, and that won’t happen until I find that lady and get her repaid.
And I don’t guess that will ever happen. She wouldn’t give me her name, address or telephone number, and that probably was a good thing. If married, and her husband found out about me seeing that information, I might find one of my ears getting knocked through the other.
Anyway, thanks kind lady, and rest assured my billfold has been sewed into my right rear pocket.
There was that time when I found myself low on gasoline and stopped at a gas station in Henderson. Finishing the gas transaction, I paid at the pump with a credit card and proceeded back to my home in Owensboro.
Completing that trip, I remembered there was a couple of grocery items I needed and stopped at a grocery. Completing the purchase, I went to the checkout counter and found I had left my billfold on the top of that gas station gas pump.
Goodbye billfold, goodbye small amount of cash, and goodbye credit card.
However, about two days later, I received a piece of mail wrapped in crude brown paper containing a billfold, a small amount of money, a credit card and a lot of honesty.
There are some great people in this world.
