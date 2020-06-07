Seven people gathered on the north side of the Daviess County Courthouse at noon Saturday for a “prayer and praise service.”
They expected others to arrive, but, as time ticked on, no one came to the loosely organized event.
The group sang three hymns, and the adults took turns praying for the nation to heal.
“I, personally, believe the biggest problem we have is not about the color of skin,” said the Rev. Thomas Webb of Buck Creek Baptist Church. “It’s a heart issue.”
Webb said about 50 people met in McLean County on Tuesday at Calhoun Baptist Church for a similar service.
On Friday evening, hundreds gathered at 6 p.m. at a rally at Smothers Park.
These events, along with downtown Owensboro demonstrations last weekend, are in protest to the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, both of whom were killed recently in incidents involving police officers.
Taylor was shot in her home March 13 by officers who entered via a “no-knock” warrant, searching for a person who didn’t live in the residence. Floyd died last week after a Minneapolis officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. The officers were called to investigate an alleged counterfeit bill.
Pam Acton and her sister, Janie Fenwick, both of Owensboro, attended Saturday’s service.
“I’ve been praying for our nation,” Acton said, “that we would come together in love and unity — brothers and sisters in Christ. That we could touch lives through all of this. I see the Lord moving through all of this.”
She learned about the event through Fenwick.
Matt Royal, of Calhoun, helped organize Saturday’s event.
Royal was in town on Fifth Street, barbecuing and giving away lunches to strangers. Earlier this year, he created a new nonprofit titled Glory to God, which has fed free lunches to thousands of people.
He and his wife, Amanda, attended the praise and prayer service.
“Our community needs prayers,” Royal said. “(Residents) need love.”
Each adult in attendance Saturday took turns praying.
As heads were bowed, Webb said: “We ask that this be a time when people reconcile. … We know many people want to see peace.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
