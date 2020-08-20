These days, when there’s not a pandemic shutting everything down, Owensboro’s tourism economy brings in more than $200 million a year.
Festivals, tournaments, three museums, bourbon tours and more give visitors a lot to do.
But there was a time when tourism in Owensboro meant a trip to the Executive Inn downtown and maybe Towne Square Mall.
Tourist attractions took a while.
In 1979, what was then the Owensboro-Daviess County Tourist Commission briefly considered buying Union Station at 11th and Frederica streets to create an unspecified tourist attraction.
But the idea was eventually rejected as too expensive.
In January 1980, the tourist commission began promoting the idea of “Energy World,” a proposed educational and amusement park at what was then Ben Hawes State Park.
It was envisioned as a “Disney World of energy,” with a solar-heated lodge and “Disneyland-style simulations” that would allow visitors to “experience” a deep-shaft coal mine through a coal car ride, an oil-derrick chairlift and a flume-style water slide that could be frozen in winter as a toboggan ride.
The idea also included a boat ride from Owensboro to the Bon Harbor Hills and a “fun-filled” shuttle ride to the park.
But the idea died from lack of interest in Frankfort and lack of money in Owensboro.
In a Sept. 4, 1980, letter to Owensboro officials, the tourist commission said, “One of the largest complaints we hear is that there is little for people to visit of any great interest in the community.
“Another, particularly from convention people, is there is no recreational area, or playground equipment for children aside from our parks or city playgrounds, which are not readily accessible to lots of people.”
The commission said that English Park “is not being utilized anywhere near its potential. There are facilities there for entertainment, but other than an occasional production, nothing else happens.”
It suggested turning the old lock house at the former lock and dam into a tourist attraction; and turning an old warehouse into a place for dances, arts and crafts shows, bazaars, bluegrass music and theater productions.
That idea also fizzled.
In 1983, the commission considered turning area barns into a tourist attraction.
“Barn-O-Rama,” as the plan was known, would have decorated area barns with murals of things like thoroughbred races or cartoon characters.
But the idea was dropped after it got poor reviews in a business survey.
Finally, in 1985, the commission suggested a bluegrass festival and museum.
And things started happening.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.