It is possible, just possible, when we turn our clocks back this weekend, it may be the last time we will have to do it. Ever.
At least I think that is right.
It is difficult to suss out the details, and even now, as I was double checking my facts, I found I was in possession of almost none of them. I can’t tell what is going on. There is interest and movement nationwide to stop the nonsense of turning clocks backwards and forwards. It is a habit we adopted during World War I, as we noticed the Germans were fiddling with their clocks.
Unlike the autobahn, upon which our national highway system was patterned, this clock business was a bust as an idea — if, and perhaps only if, you ask me — but clearly it has been on the mind of legislators, too. Turn your clocks back this weekend, and stand by for more news as we get it.
Last week, I received an invitation to spend a week in Florida, joining old friends and the group I usually travel with in February.
This time, instead of paired off and having our own condos, we stayed in one house, but a nice big one so we weren’t cramped.
The guys golfed, some of us played pickleball, and all of us lost reading glasses no less than 20 times. Each morning we discussed the virtues of bran buds over bran flakes, and we giggled like 3 year olds when we allowed ourselves just one splurge with Parlor Donuts.
There was walking, reading, and some sort of Silver Sneakers zoom workout that I did not participate in, but watched from the back of the great room as two of my pals marched in place, shook their hands over their heads and generally looked, well, you know how they looked.
I read my book and struck superior poses.
It was warm and sunny all week, and we lollygagged around the pool and enjoyed what will surely be for us the last vestiges of summer. We missed a beautiful week here I am told.
All the rich colors, the perfect temps, and this is always the way. Even so, it was nice to spend the days with old friends, all of us now able to do what we want, without all the fear of missing out and the general angst of youth.
Halloween signals the beginning of the holiday season, to me, anyway. I swear I am going to get everything neat and clean, organized and inviting so come Thanksgiving and Christmas I will be receiving guests, enjoying long evenings by the fire, dreaming those gauzy dreams of winter and and maybe even allow myself the fantasy of waking on Christmas morning to my snowy driveway somewhere in Connecticut, big flakes falling all around my new Mercedes wrapped in a giant red bow.
I don’t particularly want a Mercedes, it could be an Audi, but those commercials just really hook me, imagining who these people are, who delivered that car in the middle of the night and no one noticed, how perfect the mom’s make-up at six in the morning, for it is almost always is the woman who is gifted the car — “how did you know?” she breathes, fogging up the living room window — and look how coordinated she and her family are in their cream colored wools and parkas.
Me? I’d be happy with a tumbling composter.
But then, we have different dreams. And it is the time for dreams, plans, new direction, as we wind down the year surrounded by family and friends.
Is it togetherness we crave, or are these people driving me nuts?
Can we set the table without Sister Shubert rolls and serve a cornbread casserole instead? Will Elmwood rumble with our mothers and grandmothers tossing about in their graves, put out about the dressing, disdainful there are no creamed onions?
Last year, I made a squash casserole for the first time and my nephews fell on it, declaring it the best thing ever. Will I make it again and how to capture that smokey flavor it took on when I caught my oven on fire with a 20-pound bird? Will I have to get out the Liquid Smoke to recreate it for them, now and forever more?
Who knows, but for the next two months I am going to be all about it, naps, dreams, recipes, and checking out fire extinguishers.
My favorite time of the year.
