After a brief period of freedom, I am back wearing a mask when I am out among others.
My world shrank with COVID until I could count the places I ventured out on one hand, and just as I was getting my sea legs again, just as I was out in the world bare-faced, the Delta variant reared its ugly head, and I’m back to masks and limited trips and click list groceries and eating outside in the sweltering heat.
This feels different from the early days of COVID, somehow, scarier in someways, less frightening in others. The new variant infects even those vaccinated, and that is scary, but it seems to make some of us less ill, and that is reassuring. But then it is more contagious, and that is scary, too, but treatments are effective — infusions and whatnot — so that is also reassuring.
I have totted up my risk factors and figure I should wear that mask and limit my interactions, and both are surprisingly easy to do. In the early days of COVID, when everything felt like a struggle, I would survey the aisles of Kroger or Meijer or my IGA and give the stink eye to anyone unmasked.
Then everyone was masked and I felt better. Now, I wear my mask and just go on about my business. I don’t go out of my way to find objects for my anger; I no longer seek out unmasked faces over which to be personally affronted.
I protect myself.
That is all I can do, really, and just about all I have energy for.
A week of unexpected neglect and all my abundant flowers have turned their faces to the wall, have shriveled up all dusty and worn, and I reckon I will pull most of them up by the weekend. It is bad feng shui to have dead or dying things scattered about, ditto anything broken.
It’s still a bit early to think about preparing the garden for winter, but I find myself tired now of the faded flowers, the plants that produced only one decent pepper, the wild draping of the moonflower, so profuse I can only reach my pergola from one direction. I like the yard when it’s put to bed, all neat and tailored and calm. I want nothing more than bags of manure and compost neatly spread over flowerbeds, waiting for autumn rainfalls and winter snows to help them do their thing.
The start of school, whether you are in school or not, seems like the last great opportunity to make changes or begin a new regimen before the end of the year. It is the last good do-over.
Because we all know, once Halloween arrives, that is pretty much it until we awaken on Jan. 1, bleary-eyed and questioning, wondering how 2021 got away from us so fast.
There is something about those first bright days of September when the humidity is low and the night almost crisp that bolsters my mood and makes me think anything is possible. Walk five miles a day. Take up tennis again. Read “The Russians.” Tat a tablecloth.
I don’t do most of the things I say I will, but just thinking I might fills me with joy and swells my heart with confidence and a sense of oneness with the world. I make lists, elaborate things crafted with special pens, on nice paper. I purchase trash cans. Nice ones. Big ones.
This is an odd thing and I hesitate to tell you about it, but there it is. I am convinced the proper rubbish receptacle will help turn my home into a showplace, help me keep it tidy, and maybe even clear up my complexion.
A great deal to put on such a humble item, but I swear by it. And it works, at least as well as anything else I might try.
