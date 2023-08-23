These surely are the dog days of August, making us sweat and enticing us into the streets to chant “Attica, Attica” along with a young Al Pacino. I am confident in saying this will be the last worst week in terms of temperature for the summer. We may have hot days still, hotter, perhaps, but with September comes a different underlayment for all that heat.

Even if humidity is high, there is still that certain something that promises fall. The heat may be awful, but it doesn’t penetrate in quite the same way as it does in July. Weeks are peppered with days that are downright autumnal, and they catch us by surprise, the way they just sort of waft around us. There are signs of the fading away of summer. First in the flowerbed, where the annuals are already checking out, then the trees and burning bushes give hints of the reds and golds to come.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.