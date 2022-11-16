That little snow we had last week was a welcome and exciting sight for me.

No matter that it was sloppy and wet, not likely to stick around for long. It stayed just long enough to remind me how much I love winter, even though I know some of you, right this minute, are clutching your pearls.

