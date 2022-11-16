That little snow we had last week was a welcome and exciting sight for me.
No matter that it was sloppy and wet, not likely to stick around for long. It stayed just long enough to remind me how much I love winter, even though I know some of you, right this minute, are clutching your pearls.
I stuck my head out the back door and could breathe well for the first time since last winter. I was dizzy from all the fresh air. My nasal passages clear, my lungs filling up like the Macy parade balloons. There is talk of a La Niña this winter, and I never know exactly what that means, but maybe, if conditions are right, we will get more snow.
Which is fine by me. I’ve been a weather watcher since the early days of Marcia Yockey, with her outrageous presentations and her backward checkmarks. In the early days I chose The Weather Channel as my constant companion, tuning in first thing in the morning, getting dressed and ready for work while the isobars draped the continent.
But then it just got silly. All the drama, as if nature isn’t dramatic enough. Just this morning I tuned to see if I could stand it, and the meteorologists were sitting on a couch — a couch, you all — like a morning chat show. Lots of fake laughing and inane patter. I just can’t.
No, just no.
One week more and it will be Thanksgiving, or rather that hectic day before Thanksgiving. I really pinned my sister down this year because sometimes I feel a bit put upon. I do most of the cooking, while she provides the space, but with each year it gets harder and harder. This year the number around our table will be greater than years past, and so feeling has been running high.
But we chatted over the weekend and went through all the dishes we will need and who will do what. We hit on the scheme of letting Moonlite and Old Hickory help us out with some of it, and this is just fine by me. As we discussed all the things that must be there — cheese grits for Paxton, the time-consuming cranberry salad for Hannah, who hasn’t even committed yet — I ended up with the same list of dishes to prepare as usual.
As you do.
Then, Christmas is on for real and certain. Already there are houses decorated for it, already I am feeling pressured by an early Christmas party with a close group of friends and not a single gift has been purchased. Already I am excited and also a little dreadful. I spend too much time thinking about what will make my holiday perfect and almost no time making that happen.
And this year I have decided to invest in some home improvements, so that should crank up just about the time I want to have people over for mulled wine and my version of a Hallmark special. I am guessing hanging plastic and drywall dust can be passed off as Santa’s workshop.
Not so clear how guests will feel about washing their hands outside, with the hose.
But still. The residents of Whoville showed us what is only needed to celebrate Christmas and, really, any holiday — is each other.
We have a couple of toddlers this year, and what can be better than that? Exhausted parents just love it when you take the babies off their hands.
A sweet potato casserole and a few pies seem like a reasonable enough entry fee to spend the holidays with the ones I love best.
