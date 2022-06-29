This Fourth of July, I will be downtown, hopefully with many of you, to be a part of the festivities. In particular, I will be on the Riverfront for the 6:30 p.m. performance of the children’s choir, Campanella. This the children’s choir from our Sister City, Olomouc, Czech Republic, and I can tell you, they are wonderful.
Directed by Jana Synková, the choir has been on a big tour of the U.S., a tour postponed by COVID-19 a year or two ago. They have performed in Washington, D.C., New York and other places, and they will arrive here late on July 3, where they will be bundled off to host families, and then regroup on the river in time for their performance.
I sat in the audience in the opera house in Olomouc one fine soft evening, listening to the joyful noise of this choir. I was moved, entertained and in a small state of rapture, wondering how such young singers can be so musically excellent at such young ages. Of course, they have excellent training in Jana, herself a classically trained musician. Jana and I chatted for a few minutes after that performance, and it was there the seeds for this tour were sown.
Join me. Come say hi, then sit back and be prepared to be be impressed and moved and glad all at the same time.
I wrote in this space a few months ago that I was spending the winter and spring mastering brewed coffee. I have watched every video James Hoffman has ever posted on YouTube, and I am not ashamed to admit it — I have a little crush on him. Sometimes I have him on in the background as I go about other things, just to hear his reassuring voice, his delightful accent. I pop in and out of the room to see his sweet face and to wonder, again and again, how he gets his hair to do that.
Right now, on my countertop and splashed and stained and smeared beyond reading, is the chart I keep to find the perfect brew. I record brew temperatures and dosing — which is basically how many beans to use — to a liter of water. I weigh beans and prep my filters. I have purchased an new Dutch coffee maker, a coffee grinder so fancy it has only one dial, distilled down, as intended, to the bare essence of grinding, so over-engineered it is now minimalist, a brick of a grinder that could be in MOMA.
I have bought speciality beans, worked to master the pour over, the Chemex, French press, everything but the Moka pot, which is just a bridge too far. I have large bags of Peet’s coffee ordered directly from them for “everyday.” I have purchased impossibly small bags of coffee from fancy roasters, and I try not to calculate what the cost would be per pound.
And I have yet to have a decent cup of joe.
It’s maddening, although, I believe this morning I had a breakthrough. My coffee is almost the right temp, strength and extraction. Now to replicate it.
I have been in correspondence with the bicycle shop in Burlington, Ontario — Urkai —and they are awaiting a shipment of new Dutch bikes sometime soon. They tell me they have the English bikes I like already in stock, and as soon as I have new Dutch bikes to compare, my old childhood chum and I are going to drive up and test ride them.
She and her husband ride bikes all the time, have switched to e-bikes, but there is no way I am tempted by that.
At all.
I think I am tempting fate enough as it is.
But, a road trip is always fun, and Nancy is a good traveler, easy-going and likes to stop a lot. She thinks I am a wonderful person, even, because I offer early and often to stop, grab something to drink and take a comfort break.
Not like someone else she knows, someone she may, or may not, be married to.
Did you know Canada is as close as Florida by car? Closer than some places in Florida you may drive to. Why do we never think of heading north in the sweltering summer of the humid Ohio Valley?
I’ll see about getting the skinny on Dutch bikes, new ones, the ones that come all jumbled up together, but are cheap, cheap cheap. I’ll let you know what I find out.
