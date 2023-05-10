The call went out last Friday to help my sister babysit her grandchildren, the twins and their big brother. And could we be there around 3:30? Early, I thought, for dinner, but then it dawned. Friday was Cinco de Mayo and always a big day on Katie and Troy’s celebration calendar. Well, of course.

Apparently, they hadn’t even registered their favorite day in May. All Katie wanted, she said, was a quiet meal together, shoehorned in between the afternoon regimen and the evening routine. And by quiet, Katie clarified she meant, “nobody talking to anyone at all.”

