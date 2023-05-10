The call went out last Friday to help my sister babysit her grandchildren, the twins and their big brother. And could we be there around 3:30? Early, I thought, for dinner, but then it dawned. Friday was Cinco de Mayo and always a big day on Katie and Troy’s celebration calendar. Well, of course.
Apparently, they hadn’t even registered their favorite day in May. All Katie wanted, she said, was a quiet meal together, shoehorned in between the afternoon regimen and the evening routine. And by quiet, Katie clarified she meant, “nobody talking to anyone at all.”
Those babies, you all. Those babies. There can be no baby hog when there are enough little bundles to go around. Harmon likes to sprawl out on his back and squeak, and for entertainment and visual interest he spits up a lot. Gretchen likes to be held. Every waking minute held, and while you are at it, please talk to her, too.
She was mine for the evening. We discussed many things. What big brother was up to, running around as he was with a blanket on his head. How she and I will hang out in my kitchen if she wants, or spend time outside with the worms, whatever suits her fancy when she comes to visit. She doesn’t just look at you, she peers. Peers, I tell you, straight into your face, right into your eyes and with the smallest of gestures, she twitches her comprehension and approval.
Big brother, Cy, almost 2, takes these two boarders in stride. He likes them well enough, but no way are they as cool as the mower, the weed-eater, or anything else abiding in the garage. In fact, every time we couldn’t find the remote, the baby’s bottle, his stuffed toy, he was pretty sure we should look in the garage. When he was bored with us he wandered off, content to get some down time of his own, surrounded by his toys and kept company by Blippi in another room.
No one was overly exercised by the Derby on Saturday, even though the youngest adult in the family was there, somewhere in the infield. Instead we celebrated my niece Hannah’s birthday with a nice dinner out, and again, no little ones, so Katie and Troy were especially relaxed. Even so, as if by some internal clock they share, they sat bolt upright at the exact same minute and were the first to take their leave.
I took a trip to Evansville a week ago with friends, mostly to buy yarn but also to have lunch. I needed to drop off my watch for a good cleaning and new battery. I haven’t worn it since before the pandemic. I mean, what was the point? But now I feel I need it. I resist using only my phone to tell time. Young people don’t get this, and it is hard to explain to them.
There is something about strapping time to your wrist each morning, walking around with it all day, the pleasant heft and reminder of it, this smart looking companion. The sweep of the hands we interpret as one o’clock, now two forty-five, the way it grounds us.
I can still smell the chalk dust in my third-grade classroom and see the big cardboard clock faces resting in the chalk tray. Half out of my seat, I couldn’t wait to be called on to come up and move the big hand and the little one to make time. Proud when I got it right. And I almost always did. I didn’t know then time had a mind of its own, was ambulatory, generous and cruel by turns and not dependent upon me in any way. I just knew I could mark it by sending those red arrows spinning, and for an eyeblink, own it.
I didn’t hold Harmon much last Friday, but I have had him in my lap regardless, because I picked up yarn to knit blankies, and I started with his. The pattern is simple, basically just a large washcloth made on the diagonal but with better corners. As I knit, I thought about him, not that I was trying to. He just popped up and kept me company, so a prayer shawl of sorts, each stitch an intention.
In all, a satisfying weekend, unhurried and full. The beginning of this week has been so much better for it.
