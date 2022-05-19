There was a time, not all that long ago, when some people wandered.

They left their comfortable homes and set out to see America.

To wander the highways and byways.

The first one I encountered was a guy named Weldon Minnick back in 1964.

I was driving down U.S. 60 in Ballard County one afternoon, and there he was — an old, bearded man riding a pinto named Spotty, leading a pack horse named Kate and a colt named Pegasus.

And trailing along behind them was a dog named Boy and a wolf named, well, Wolf.

I was 17, co-editor of the high school newspaper, and I smelled a story.

So, I pulled to the shoulder and walked up to this old man who seemed lost in time.

He said he was six years out of New Jersey, in search of America.

I laugh when I look back at that story now.

The old man was 48 — younger than my son is now.

I’ve interviewed people coming down on the Ohio River in all sorts of crafts, just out to see America before they settle down.

Or maybe one last look before they’re too old.

And then there are the ones who stick in your mind.

People like J. — “J. for ‘Just’ ” — Walker, who came through Owensboro a couple of decades ago with a mule named Ella and a dog named Dog.

Walker said he’d been on the road since 1983.

He was a Vietnam veteran, but he didn’t want to talk about that.

That was another man.

Another life.

Back in ‘83, he said, a voice spoke to him.

Asked what he’d do if he had but six months to live.

He decided he’d travel the highways and byways and tell people about Jesus.

So there he was on a hot summer day, riding through the Frederica Street traffic in a buggy, chewing on a matchstick.

He had no destination, just where the road took him, he said.

But my favorite was Peace Pilgrim, who walked into town in May 1976 for the fourth time.

She didn’t have another name, she said.

She’d left it behind.

For her, life began on Jan. 1, 1953 — when the war in Korea was raging.

As the Tournament of Roses Parade began in Pasadena, California, she slipped on a blue tunic with the words “Peace Pilgrim” on it and stepped out in front of the parade.

She never stopped walking.

Her goal was 10,000 miles.

But by 1965, she said she had hit 25,000 and stopped counting.

“I shall remain a wanderer until mankind has learned the way of peace, walking until I am given shelter and fasting until I am given food,” she told me — and every other reporter who ever interviewed her.

She even refused money.

Her pockets contained unanswered mail, a map, a comb, a folding toothbrush and a ballpoint pen.

For 28 years, she walked the highways and byways of America, promoting peace.

It wasn’t until July 7, 1981, that we learned her real name — Mildred Lisette Norman.

She was a few days short of her 73rd birthday, riding in a van to a speaking engagement in northern Indiana when a head-on collision took her life.

Maybe people still wander.

But I haven’t met any in years.

