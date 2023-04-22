My little grandboy Zeke and I were tooling along in my truck one day, talking about zombies and playgrounds and meteors and airplanes and nachos and other stuff that is important when you are 7 years old, and probably should be important whatever age you are, when he mentioned that he doesn’t like having to sit still for very long at a time.

Without really thinking about it, I replied, “We all wanna change the world.”

