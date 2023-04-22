My little grandboy Zeke and I were tooling along in my truck one day, talking about zombies and playgrounds and meteors and airplanes and nachos and other stuff that is important when you are 7 years old, and probably should be important whatever age you are, when he mentioned that he doesn’t like having to sit still for very long at a time.
Without really thinking about it, I replied, “We all wanna change the world.”
It was just an offhand comment, but Zeke responded with an outburst of passion: “I really do!”
We were sitting at a red light at the moment, which gave me the opportunity to turn and look at him. And what I saw was a little boy who meant what he was saying, with every fiber of his being.
By fortuitous happenstance, the CD in my player at the moment was the so-called “blue album” by The Beatles — their greatest hits from the 1967-70 era.
“I have just the song for you, my boy,” I said, punching up track No. 14 on disc 1 — and turning the volume knob to “full blast.”
An assault of machine gun electric guitar and primal screaming erupted.
When the lyrics began, I didn’t hold back, belting out the words at maximum decibel:
“You say you want a revolution, well, you know, we all wanna change the world,” I wailed.
I glanced at Zeke again, his eyes wide, hair blown back, and sympathetically notched the volume down. A little.
“You say you got a real solution, well, you know, we’d all love to see the plan,” I howled, pulling off the highway and into a parking lot, where we could rock out in peace.
“You ask for me a contribution, well, you know, we are doing what we ca-an. But if you want money for people with minds that hate, all I can tell you is, brother, you have to wait.”
Zeke stared at me, his eyes and mouth perfect O’s, as John Lennon and I went wild on the closing lines.
“All right!” I exclaimed, turning off the music as the final notes came crashing to an end. “Whew! Well, so there you go, Zeke. We all want to change the world. Some people want to make it better. Most people, really, but they have different ideas about how to do that. And a few people want to make it worse.”
Still in shock, Zeke was silent.
“Did you like that?” I asked.
He blinked, coming back to life, then shook his head. “No,” he whispered.
I laughed. “Well, it’s a lot to absorb,” I acknowledged. “But the important thing is the message. We all want to change the world, and in a way, we can, by changing the part of the world that is right around us. Things like being kind, saying nice things instead of mean things — that changes the world.”
“I’m nice,” Zeke said.
I nodded. “Yes, you are,” I said. “But think about this: If you could be in charge of everything, and make rules that would change the world, what are some of the things you would do?”
Zeke looked out the window, frowning at the trash littering the edges of the parking lot. “I would make it so don’t throw garbage out of your car!” he cried. “And no smoking.”
“That’s a good start toward world peace,” I agreed. “And guess what: You can BE the change you want to see in the world by not littering and not smoking. That’s how this whole thing works.”
Like I said: It’s a lot to absorb. I get that. So it didn’t bother me at all when Zeke changed the subject and asked how hawks can soar for such a long time without flapping their wings, while his toy glider always crashes to the ground.
I explained about updrafts, air currents and thermals and blah blah blah, and how if you know what you are doing, you could theoretically stay afloat forever.
The smile returned to his face, and I smiled back.
Because — don’t you know — it’s gonna be all right.
“Revolution” lyrics by Paul McCartney and John Lennon.
