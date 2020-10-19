Officials with Daviess County Public Schools know of several students in the district who are homeless.
And the family resource coordinator for Owensboro Public Schools said she knows of at least three students from Innovation Middle School who have experienced homelessness because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school districts provide as many services as they can to families of students who are homeless. But the homeless liaison for the county school system said Friday that the true number of homeless students is very difficult to determine.
“Even though our numbers are low, we have had a 25% increase in our homeless population” since fall break, said Scott Taylor, the district’s special assistance coordinator and homeless liaison.
The district has “close to 15” students who are homeless, Taylor said, adding “but we had four or five (identified as homeless) right after fall break.”
The number of homeless students is difficult to determine because not all students are physically in schools. When a student regularly goes to school, he or she interacts with teachers and staff who can identify changes in a student’s life.
But with both many OPD and DCPS students receiving virtual instruction at home, students who become homeless are much harder to identify.
“If we didn’t have COVID-19, we would have a better (chance) of identifying our homeless population,” Taylor said.
Adrienne Bush, executive director of the Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky, said getting exact information on evictions is difficult, because each county court system operates its own system on eviction proceedings.
Despite the Centers for Disease Control’s moratorium on evictions, eviction cases are still going forward in some counties, Bush said.
“As we are looking at court dockets across the commonwealth, we are seeing a lot of evictions still going through,” Bush said.
But officials with the Homeless and Housing Coalition don’t know how many of those evictions involve families with children.
“On court dockets, it doesn’t say, ‘family of four,’ or ‘family of one,” Bush said.
Bush said coalition officials expect to see more evictions.
“Forty to 48% of renters are at risk of eviction over the next few months” in Kentucky Bush said. “Between 130,000 and 200,000 households are at risk of eviction for a nonpayment.”
Amanda Hirtz, family resource coordinator for OPS and family service coordinator at Owensboro Innovation Middle School, said she knows about families of students who have experienced homelessness “because they were unable to afford their housing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Those families are living with other family members,” Hirtz said.
Even students living with other family members suffer impacts from being homeless, Hirtz said.
“You may feel comfortable with your family, but do you have a quiet place to study?” Hirtz said.
Some of the families she worked with did not require additional services from the school district, but some requested if they could use a school facility so they would have a quiet place to study, Hirtz said.
Taylor said teachers in the district’s virtual academy work to identify virtual students who are homeless by contacting students who haven’t logged on to work. The district’s family resource centers provides services to homeless students that range from clothing to help “turning on the lights,” Taylor said.
The CDC’s moratorium on evictions expires in January.
What the state requires, Bush said, is federal dollars to make landlords financially whole while keeping renters in their homes and funds to provide resources to families.
The coalition is also advocating for a broader eviction moratorium that covers issues other than nonpayment during the pandemic, such as barring evictions for expiration of lease.
“Our pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” Bush said.
