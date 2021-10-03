I suppose a lot of us go through life wondering about things and happenings we don’t understand.
I certainly do.
Many times I’ve watched medication commercials on television and wondered what in the name of Moses is going on.
Many of those commercials put forth more unfavorable information than good. And I know it probably has to be that way.
Many start off with relatively short explanations of why we should know about those medications and why we should be interested in them. And that’s good.
However, many of them close out with some bad stuff that can make us wonder if it would be better for us to stick with Carter’s Little Liver pills.
We hear that the meds they’re pushing should not be taken if we have certain ailments and that some of those mixtures can be fatal. We’re also reminded that in the event we don’t know what’s wrong with us we need to go to our doctor and find out.
And that’s okay, too. But, if we find out we can’t take the advertised medications and end up dying because of the lack of it ... well.
Yes I know, it’s a bad week for column writing.
I was in the active journalism business for many years and covered a countless number of stories. Some were good, some were tragic and others were not very complimentary.
And while a many of them were of the uncomplimentary variety, I never once received a verbal or written complaint, and there was never a threat from somebody unhappy over what I had done.
But take a step or two back, Dave.
There was one story that proved pretty aggravating for one Ohio County man. He didn’t say anything to me, but he did have a lot to say to his attorney. That resulted in a lawsuit of an astronomical amount.
The case was removed from Ohio County and turned over to Daviess County where a Circuit Court judge ruled in my favor.
I’ve watched a lot of Law and Order shows on television and while I enjoy the basics of most episodes, I’m sometimes flabbergasted by some strange things that happen in almost every show.
For instance, the lady in charge of the show’s two main detectives — and I can’t remember her name — has a habit of saying something rather demanding in almost all of her conversations and immediately darts off in one direction or another.
And Jack, the shows main character, and his assistant, have a habit of leaving the building in which they work, in all kinds of weather and carrying briefcases to discuss parts of their cases.
You would think it could be better discussed in the comfort of their offices and not in rain or snow.
And they never seem to be going anywhere, just out talking business.
So there you have it. Nothing important or exciting but something to keep me in the column writing business.
