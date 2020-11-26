There’s something about aromas that can trigger memories long forgotten.
Smoke is one of those for me.
I still love the aroma of leaves burning in the fall — even though we haven’t done that for decades.
And coal smoke always triggers memories of Thanksgiving and Christmas for me.
My grandmother had one of those old pot-bellied coal stoves when I was a kid.
The big old rambling farmhouse had been built by my great-great-grandfather in the years after the Civil War.
Folks didn’t know much about insulation back then.
And they knew even less about central heat.
There were three big bedrooms and a big kitchen.
No living room or parlor.
Just bedrooms.
And the only place that was reasonably warm in that house in the winter was about two feet from that coal stove.
When the family would gather there on Christmas — after a big dinner and a couple of hours playing outside in the cold with my brother and my cousins — I would pull a chair into the corner behind the coal stove.
Boy, it was warm there.
The kind of heat that soaks right into your bones and leaves you in a very comfortable state of drowsy.
I’d sit there and listen to my father and my uncles tell stories and swap lies.
One uncle chewed tobacco and, for some reason, he enjoyed opening the door on the front of the stove and spitting into the fire.
I still remember the sizzle.
I can relive an entire Christmas afternoon just on one whiff of coal smoke.
And there are other memories as well.
Like a cold winter day in 1970.
I was in basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
We had been out marching and training for hours.
And we were numb from our toes to our ears.
A guy from northern Minnesota griped, “I thought it was supposed to be warm in the South.”
It was his second trip down South, he said.
The first was to Minneapolis.
Anyway, sometime in the late afternoon, they marched us to a little building and told us to go inside and warm up.
Inside the small building was a coal stove.
And it was so hot, it was almost glowing.
Sitting beside it on a frigid North Carolina afternoon, letting the heat soak into me is another pleasant memory.
But coal stoves had their problems.
There was a movie theater near our barracks that winter.
It was heated by coal and the smoke inside the theater was so thick you could barely see the screen.
Not a pleasant memory really.
Just a funny one.
Somebody needs to invent a candle that smells like coal smoke.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.