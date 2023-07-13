Something Borrowed is celebrating its one year of being in business this month, and the owners of the event planning service said it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the community and team members.
“With the addition of new team members, the fact that we’re getting the opportunity to pour into younger, future leaders that are excited about what we do has been incredible,” said co-owner Allyson Sanders.
Co-owner Summer Aldridge said she and Sanders knew the community would support them but didn’t expect just how much it would.
“Even then we were still shocked at how much support we received from the community and how busy the community has kept us with events,” she said.
Aldridge said because of how much love the business has received, the company has been able to launch services originally slated for its five-year plan sooner than expected.
“We’ve been able to get some great help and focus on adding new things all the time,” she said.
Sanders and Aldridge work in the nonprofit sector outside of Something Borrowed, which the two say has been a major factor in the success of the business.
“A lot of our energy has been tied into loving on other community agencies and small businesses and helping them to shine,” Sanders said. “It makes it easier to be so high-touch because we know how hard they work, and we want to give them high-touch and excellent customer service.”
Aldridge said there are several rentals the business offers that are favored, but Pearl, the digital photo booth, has been the most popular.
“Pearl was our star from the beginning, and she’s still very popular,” she said. “She was our first rental, and she was the only thing we had for awhile, so she was what we were marketing heavily.”
This year, Something Borrowed has added more unique rentals like the audio guestbooks, Regina and Gretchen.
As planning services go, wedding planning has been the service to take off.
“Especially the day-of coordinating because lots of brides and grooms feel like they want to put all of their own energy into the wedding, but then they get to their wedding week or month and want someone else to check off the boxes on the day because they’re supposed to enjoy it,” Aldridge said.
Sanders said the goal for Something Borrowed is to establish it more into the community and operate for a long time.
“We’ve seen some great businesses and industries leave the area or have hard times, but I feel like the fact that people still continue to support and uplift us, we’re able to continue to pour into our community,” she said.
Aldridge said the two will be announcing some upcoming additions to Something Borrowed.
“We have some big things in store and announcements about new rentals,” she said. “One will be coming up at the end of the month and, hopefully, the other one will come in the next couple of months.”
Aldridge and Sanders co-own the business with their husbands, Kirk Aldridge and Marshall Sanders, respectively.
To stay up to date with business announcements, visit www.facebook.com/somethingborrowedob. For more information on services and rentals that Something Borrowed offers, visit www.somethingborrowedowensboro.com.
