Shelves and tables in the East Exhibit Building were lined with artwork, photographs, flowers, canned food and more Tuesday as participants set up their entries for the Daviess County Lions Club Fair 4-H Exhibit at the fairgrounds in Philpot.
With judging set to begin Wednesday in a myriad of divisions and categories, 4-H members were excited to see how their contributions stacked up — and, perhaps, even earn a trip to next month’s Kentucky State Fair to compete against some of the commonwealth’s best projects.
“My cake decorating has gone to state, and so have a couple of my posters,” said Kelsey Splittorff, 15, who had entries in photography, flower arrangements, tomatoes and canned fruits displayed Tuesday. “It’s really cool to see your stuff that you did locally at a really big exhibition like that. I’ve been doing this for a long time, it seems like, and I really enjoy it.”
Sharayha Clingenpeel, a 4-H youth development agent for Daviess County, considers the fair exhibition a culmination of the year, which ends in August before beginning anew in September. With so many options, she added, there’s something for everyone.
“We encourage positive youth development, whatever form or shape that takes,” she said between registering projects Tuesday morning. “Some kids may need that, where they’re learning life skills like cooking class or coming to learn basic sewing or teaching basic laundry skills. It’s everything. Maybe they come to a club meeting and learn to do some art projects or they meet some new friends because they don’t have much social skills. That outing, for them, is to positively influence kids’ lives to help them do better.”
The only rules for entering the county fair exhibit are to be at least 9 years old by Jan. 1, 2022, be a registered 4-H member and submit a project based on an approved list from the fair book distributed in May. Submissions use the Danish system, which ranges from blue ribbons for excelling, red ribbons for an adequate entry and white ribbons for those that need improvement. Judges from Hancock and McLean counties will determine a grand champion for each category, as well as a reserve champion.
“At the state fair, there’s potentially 119 other competitors because there’s one from each county,” Clingenpeel said, “so that’s kind of a neat thing.
“We try to encourage projects throughout the year. A lot of them do projects at home, which is great, or they can see them in the fair book and see what they want to do. ... They’ve got a couple months to either find a project to do or find one they’ve already done to set aside for the fair.”
Splittorff has been participating in 4-H programs for almost as long as she can remember, beginning with the Cloverbuds for ages 5-8.
“It’s about getting you interested into 4-H, and then later on there are clubs and stuff,” she said. “It also gives you really good networking as a high schooler and get your foot in the door.”
No matter the outcomes at the fair, she added, there’s always something to take away from the experience.
“There are so many different categories,” Splittorff said. “If that’s what you’re good at, that’s what you can enter in and excel at it. If you don’t win, the judges are really good about giving you cards individually, like, ‘Hey, this is what I think you should work on. Perhaps maybe this could be better.’ Even people who don’t win, it’s still a learning opportunity.
“It is really easy, and if you do get into the clubs — there’s shooting sports, there’s clubs for fashion, just the range is unbelievable. There’s really something for everybody. I definitely recommend it.”
