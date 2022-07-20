4H Fair

Marco Keaton, left, and James Warfield of Mark’s Midway Amusements set up the Swinger ride Tuesday at the Daviess County Fair. The fair opens today with the 4-H, FFA feeder calf show at 5 p.m. in the Tom Curtsinger Building.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

Shelves and tables in the East Exhibit Building were lined with artwork, photographs, flowers, canned food and more Tuesday as participants set up their entries for the Daviess County Lions Club Fair 4-H Exhibit at the fairgrounds in Philpot.

With judging set to begin Wednesday in a myriad of divisions and categories, 4-H members were excited to see how their contributions stacked up — and, perhaps, even earn a trip to next month’s Kentucky State Fair to compete against some of the commonwealth’s best projects.

