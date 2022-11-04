An acquaintance of mine recently asked what pleasure I get out of setting on my small front porch for extended periods of time.
My first impulse was to let him know it was none of his business. But then I decided to give him a lesson or two on what some people enjoy and other people don’t.
For many years now I’ve been an almost chronic outdoor person. It started as a very young boy and never let up. If my mom was still living, she would readily tell you the front porch on my childhood home was my place for watching my little corner of the world pass by.
Sometimes, if I fell asleep and the weather prescribed it, she would carry out a pillow and blanket to enhance my outdoor fever. Other times she would join me, and we would travel that little world together.
Sadly, that pleasure has long since faded into my memory bank and I, for the most part, sit alone and satisfied.
“But what do you see other than the same houses, the same front yards and the same cars with the same people driving them them?” he asked.
I was in a much better frame of mind before Mr. Know Nothing interrupted his daily walk to cloud my enjoyment. After all, that old phrase “to each his own” carries a lot of weight. I much preferred he carried his part down the street.
• As mentioned a couple of weeks back, I have a deep appreciation for the autumn season, but there are certain exceptions.
For instance, beautiful fall leaves invariably lead to lawns covered with ugly leaves. And that calls for several cleanups.
As always anticipated, autumn runs its course, Santa slides in on his sleigh and the first of January gets us started on a new year.
More from this section
But before shoving autumn out the door, please remember that ugly leaves were once beautiful leaves.
• I’ve been a resident of Owensboro for most of my almost 91 years. And to me, western Kentucky is a really great pace to live.
I’ve been halfway around the world and have seen a lot of our own country. But with every place I’ve been, I have always wished I was back in Owensboro.
While not in the parade when compared to some other places, our town still holds its own as far as I’m concerned.
Our connection with major highways still leaves a lot to be desired, but we still manage to get where we want to go. Our industrial past has suffered some hurtful losses but recoveries have not been that difficult.
One beautiful segment of improvement came several years back when then-Mayor Ron Payne ran into some competition when he fought the good fight in transforming a near useless riverside piece of property into fantastic Smothers Park.
Cries of overspending rang loud, but Payne won out, and so did the City of Owensboro.
Smothers Park, I believe, could be the springboard for some major changes in downtown Owensboro.
The RiverPark Center also was a huge leap in the city’s cultural circle and is paying its way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.