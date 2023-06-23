While Wednesday saw attendees securing their spots to set up their respective campsites and catching up with friends and fellow festival goers at the 20th annual ROMP Fest, the four-day bluegrass and roots music event saw more action Thursday as it marked the first day of main stage performances at Yellow Creek Park.

Performers included Rick Faris, Kitchen Dwellers, Rhonda Vincent, Greensky Bluegrass and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.